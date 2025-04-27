Gamecock Digest

South Carolina DT Alex Huntley Signs with the Miami Dolphins as Undrafted Free Agent

Fisher Brewer

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Alex Huntley (95) celebrates after making a touchdown reception on offense against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive tackle Alex Huntley (95) celebrates after making a touchdown reception on offense against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

Another South Carolina Gamecock is headed to the NFL, as defensive tackle Alex "Boogie" Huntley has signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

Huntley was a heart-and-soul leader for the Gamecocks, serving as a permanent team captain in both 2023 and 2024. Known for his steady presence on the interior defensive line, Huntley appeared in 50 career games with 19 starts, tallying 82 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 2 pass breakups, and a blocked kick.

In 2024, he played in all 13 games with five starts, finishing the year with 16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and two pass deflections. His leadership extended beyond the field, as he was also named to the SEC Community Service Team and the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Huntley's 2023 campaign was one of his strongest, earning SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after a dominant performance against Mississippi State, where he recorded two sacks, two pass breakups, a quarterback hurry, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick. He also caught a touchdown pass in a win over Vanderbilt that season.

Nicknamed "Boogie," Huntley’s combination of leadership, effort, and versatility should make him a strong addition to the Dolphins' defensive front as he looks to carve out a role in the NFL.

Stay tuned for more updates on South Carolina Gamecocks moving to the next level.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.