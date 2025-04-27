South Carolina DT Alex Huntley Signs with the Miami Dolphins as Undrafted Free Agent
Another South Carolina Gamecock is headed to the NFL, as defensive tackle Alex "Boogie" Huntley has signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.
Huntley was a heart-and-soul leader for the Gamecocks, serving as a permanent team captain in both 2023 and 2024. Known for his steady presence on the interior defensive line, Huntley appeared in 50 career games with 19 starts, tallying 82 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 2 pass breakups, and a blocked kick.
In 2024, he played in all 13 games with five starts, finishing the year with 16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and two pass deflections. His leadership extended beyond the field, as he was also named to the SEC Community Service Team and the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.
Huntley's 2023 campaign was one of his strongest, earning SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after a dominant performance against Mississippi State, where he recorded two sacks, two pass breakups, a quarterback hurry, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick. He also caught a touchdown pass in a win over Vanderbilt that season.
Nicknamed "Boogie," Huntley’s combination of leadership, effort, and versatility should make him a strong addition to the Dolphins' defensive front as he looks to carve out a role in the NFL.
Stay tuned for more updates on South Carolina Gamecocks moving to the next level.
