South Carolina Football: Recapping the First Half of the Gamecocks' 2026 Season

The first six games of the 2026 regular season for South Carolina brought about a roller coaster of emotions. At times vibes were high in Columbia, while others left major questions surrounding the future of the program. As we sit in the middle of the bye week, here is a quick recap of where the team has been and a look ahead at where they are going.

For many college football fans around the country the hope entering every season is "can this be our year to compete for a College Football Playoff spot?" South Carolina was no different, even Shane Beamer said as much at the end of 2025. After the first two weeks of the season, the season appeared to be heading down that track.

Kent State and Towson

Albeit against inferior competition, South Carolina put on back to back great performances on both sides of the ball. They outscored Kent State and Towson by a combined score of 102-9. The new offense under Kendal Briles was a breath of fresh air and the defense, led by Clayton White, was making plays all over the field.

While those were exciting times, the real challenge was set to come in SEC play. Right out of the gate South Carolina was tested in a big way against two of the very best offenses the conference had to offer.

Mississippi State

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) attempts to get past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Gerald Kilgore (1) in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bulldogs strolled into town for a big SEC opener that featured two undefeated teams with exciting quarterbacks leading the way. South Carolina would open the game on a 16-0 run and on its way to letting the SEC know they were here to stay. Unfortunately the rest of the game did not play out that way. Kamario Taylor and Mississippi State's high flying offense stormed back, with the help of a few Gamecocks mistakes. What should've been a coming out party for the Gamecocks quickly turned into a nightmare, with a top 10 Alabama team on deck.

Alabama

Despite this game being a blowout, South Carolina showed poise and signs of what could come. They moved the ball well on their opening two drives but was unable to come away with points while Alabama seemed to be scoring at will. At one point in the game Alabama led 35-3, but South Carolina continued to fight and outscored the Tide 15-14 the rest of the way. It was a bad loss, however there were encouraging signs to take away.

Kentucky

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) looks to pass against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heartbreaking loss, Yet another double digit lead squandered in the second half. And to make matters worse South Carolina took the lead in overtime only to give up a touchdown and a two-point conversion to lose 35-34. The bright side in this matchup was the play of LaNorris Sellers. He finished that night with 226 yards and two touchdowns through the air to go along with 149 yards on the ground. It was a high level of play he go on to repeat the following week.

Florida

Oct 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back J'Zavien Currence (14) celebrates with fans after a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is by far the best game South Carolina has played all year. They finally played complementary football and dominated a white hot Florida team on the road. Sellers finished with 279 yards and four touchdowns through the air with another on the ground, while the Gamecocks' defense held a 40+ point offense to under20. This is the type of win that could propel the team moving forward.

What's Next

Coming out of the bye week the Gamecocks face off against top 25 Tennessee in Columbia. The question for South Carolina is "was the Florida game a one off? Or a sign this team is firing on all cylinders?" Only time will tell.