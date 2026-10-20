Tennessee vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The Tennessee Volunteers had one of the biggest upset wins in Week 7 of the college football season, knocking off the then-No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. Tennessee is suddenly in the College Football Playoff conversation, jumping to No. 11 in the latest AP Poll.

Tennessee has a few big games remaining, starting with a road date against South Carolina and star quarterback LaNorris Sellers in Week 8. The Volunteers also have two ranked teams – Kentucky and LSU – left on the schedule as several SEC teams battle for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

South Carolina (3-3) could play spoiler on Saturday, as it’s coming off a bye and has some strong showings in conference play this season. Sellers and Co. upset then-No. 16 Florida in Week 6, and they had one-possession losses to Mississippi State and Kentucky early in conference play.

The Gamecocks are out of the playoff picture with three losses already in 2026, but Tennessee and Georgia are the only two ranked teams left on their schedule – for now.

Even though Tennessee’s offense is just 123rd in the country in success rate, it has the No. 6 defensive success rate and the No. 15 adjusted EPA/Play. Will that be enough to take down the Gamecocks?

South Carolina is favored at home in this SEC matchup, as oddsmakers are expecting this game to go down to wire.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction with a ton on the line for the Volunteers when it comes to the playoff position this season.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tennessee +2.5 (-112)

South Carolina -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Tennessee: +102

South Carolina: -122

Total

50.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Tennessee vs. South Carolina How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Tennessee record: 6-1

South Carolina record: 3-3

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch

LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers is a potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and he’s been up and down so far in the 2026 season.

The junior quarterback was magnificent in Week 6 in the upset win over Florida, throwing four touchdowns while completing 65.7 percent of his passes. He’s one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, but Sellers’ accuracy (61.5 percent completion percentage) is a bit of a concern.

The Gamecocks are 13th in adjusted EPA/Play on offense this season, and Sellers has been the main reason why.

He’s thrown for 1,338 yards and 12 scores (four picks) in six games while rushing for 411 yards and two scores, averaging over six yards per carry. He’s certainly capable of leading the Gamecocks to an upset win on Saturday.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Prediction and Pick

Tennessee’s defense shut down Alabama in Week 7, but I’m going to take Sellers and Co. to pull out a win at home in Week 8.

South Carolina’s biggest issue on defense has been against the pass (120th in EPA/Pass), but Tennessee has not been able to throw the ball well (119th in EPA/Pass, 5th in EPA/Rush) in 2026.

Faizon Brandon and George MacIntyre have both spent time at quarterback this season, and even though the latter led the Volunteers to a win against Alabama, he’s thrown more picks and touchdowns in 2026.

South Carolina’s win over Florida showed that this team can compete with the best teams in the SEC, and the Gamecocks’ losses to Mississippi State (with Kamario Taylor playing), Alabama and Kentucky have all aged extremely well.

Sellers is one of the best players in the country when he’s on, and the South Carolina offense may be able to handle this Tennessee defense like few other teams in the country can.

This is a prime letdown spot after a season-altering win for the Volunteers, and I can’t get behind their offense this season as a true College Football Playoff contender.

Pick: South Carolina Moneyline (-122 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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