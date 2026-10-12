South Carolina Football: Stock Up, Stock Down After the First Half of the Season

Every game brings new opportunities for players to make their mark, and South Carolina's latest win over Florida was no exception. A few Gamecocks took advantage of their opportunities and look to build on that during the bye week, while others left plenty of questions about their roles heading into the next week. With the dust settled, let's take a look at whose stock is rising, whose is falling, and what it could mean for South Carolina moving forward.

Stock Up: LaNorris Sellers

In the last two weeks, LaNorris Sellers has completed 43 of his 71 passes (60 percent) for 505 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also added 167 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Against Florida he started 4 of 12, but finished 19 of 23 for 262 yards and four touchdowns. This is the LaNorris Sellers many thought they would see in this offense.

If Sellers is able to complete between 60-65 percent of his passes to go along with the threat of his legs, this offense could really take off. In rhythm Sellers is one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country. This bye week is a good time for him to rest and prepare for the second half of the season.

Stock Down: Gamecocks Secondary

This unit has let down the South Carolina defense all season. Opposing SEC quarterbacks are averaging 278.75 yards per game and nearly three touchdowns (2.8) against this secondary. The Gamecocks don't have many top end passing attacks coming against them in the final six games.

Oct 10, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Bailey Stockton (3) scores a touchdown past South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Judge Collier (8) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Excluding Georgia, South Carolina's final six games includes the three worst statistical passing offenses in the conference (Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma) along with Arkansas (12th) and Clemson, who is dead last in the ACC. This secondary has a chance to look a lot better in the second half of the season.

Stock Up: Offensive Line

Last year the South Carolina offense line was one of the worst units in the SEC. Between injuries and level of play, Shane Beamer completely overhauled the offensive line room through the high school ranks, transfer portal, and hiring TCU's Randy Clements as the new offensive line coach. And it has passes with flying colors in the first half of the year.

LaNorris Sellers, Matt Fuller, and the offense as a whole has majorly benefitted from this improvement. This group is just starting to gel and should look even better in the second half of the season.