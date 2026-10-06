South Carolina Offense Report Card: Position By Position Grades for the Gamecocks

Five weeks into the year it's time to give out a midseason report card for the South Carolina Gamecocks' offense. How are they doing and which unit needs to get better quickly? We take a look.

Quarterbacks: B -

This grade is 99 percent on the shoulders of LaNorris Sellers as no one else has seen significant snaps on the season. This grade is higher than it would've been if we did this a week ago. However last week's performance, albeit in a loss, shows what Sellers is capable of in this offense.

Sellers won't beat teams throwing 30+ times from the pocket. He is most dangerous in open space as a runner as he should in his nearly 150 yard performance on the ground versus Kentucky. If Kendal Briles can find a way to unlock Sellers, this offense has a relatively high ceiling.

LANORRIS SELLERS OMG pic.twitter.com/tVfPae5jBU — Brandon Walker College Football Show (@BFWshow) October 3, 2026

Improvements to be made: accuracy. Despite being in year three as a starter, accuracy is an issue that has plagued Sellers since his redshirt freshman year.

Running Backs: B

Granted this is graded on a curve based on the room last year, but this unit has been solid this season. Matt Fuller continues to be the leader in the room and hasn't disappointed. He's been the go to option on rushing downs and even a proven safety valve for Sellers in the passing game. Behind him is a good mix, but no one truly stands out.

Improvements to be made: find the next guy. It appears Jabree Coleman is slowing becoming the next guy up when Fuller comes off the field, but the Gamecocks don't have a true number two behind Fuller. There's nothing wrong with a "by committee" approach, but what happens if Fuller can't go? The confidence in this room drops significantly if Fuller misses time.

Wide Receivers: C-

Maybe this is too harsh of a grade, but who stands out in this room? Nyck Harbor is supposed to be the go to option, but he hasn't caught more than three passes in a game since week one. Mazeo Bennett Jr seems to be the WR1 as he leads the team in receptions (18) and yards (201) through five weeks. There isn't one guy that strikes fear in opposing defenses. It's a room that has been fine, but needs someone to step up.

Improvements to be made: find "THE" guy. Find someone who can be the go to guy on passing downs. Right now South Carolina does not have that option.

Tight Ends: C

Brady Hunt remains the starter and does have 95 yards on 11 catches, but there isn't a true threat in this room. What they have been good at is helping with blocking in the run game. Sellers and Fuller have been able to find more rushing lanes with the help of Hunt and others in the room.

Improvements to be made: find the passing game threat.

Offensive Line: B+

This is far and away the best unit on the offensive side of the ball. Opposite from what we saw in 2025, the offensive line has been steady, healthy, and playing well. The line seems to be solidified with Jacarrius Peak's return to left tackle and Darius Gray's move to right tackle. Offensive line coach Randy Clements has done a great job flipping this unit completely around.

Improvements to be made: continue keeping LaNorris Sellers upright. The offensive line will play a major role in its success, but this offense will live or die on Sellers' shoulders. If they can open lanes and give him time to throw, the team has a chance to win each week going forward.