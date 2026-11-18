South Carolina Gamecocks vs Georgia Bulldogs: How to watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
Old SEC foes South Carolina and Georgia will renew their rivalry on Saturday night for the first time since 2023. For those looking to attend the game, or wanting to watch at home, the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff has you covered with all the information you will need.
How-To-Watch
- Gameday: Saturday November 21st, 2026
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Event: Senior Day
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium
- TV: ESPN
- TV Broadcast: Chris Fowler (Play by play), Kirk Herbstreit (Color Analyst), Holly Rowe (Sideline Reporter), Laura Rutledge (Sideline Reporter)
- Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network - Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the call
Weather Report:
The News19 weather team is reporting a cool evening in Columbia on Saturday with highs for the day in the high 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Showers are possible, but otherwise should be a nice evening for some football. If you're going to the game, bringing a light jacket may be a good idea.
Predictions:
Plain and simple this is going to be a tough matchup for the Gamecocks on Saturday evening, but that doesn't mean there isn't a path to winning. The path towards a major upset is getting Georgia to do the same two things Auburn was able to do in Athens last month. You have to force Georgia to turn the ball over and have them commit uncharacteristic penalties.
Tigers' quarterback Byron Brown had the type of game that LaNorris Sellers is capable of having. Brown finished the game with 265 total yards and two total touchdowns. If Sellers is healthy this week, we will have an update on that once the injury report releases on Wednesday night, he is a better version of Brown. He will have to be mistake free and have explosive runs against this Georgia defense.
Getting Georgia to play that badly twice in one season under Kirby Smart isn't something that happens often. But South Carolina has the environment and the quarterback to make things interesting if the ball bounces the right way on Saturday night.
Odds:
The Gamecocks are 16.5-point underdogs at home this week against the Bulldogs, all odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points in this matchup is set at 50.5. We will take an updated look at the odds once more information about LaNorris Sellers' injury comes out this week.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI