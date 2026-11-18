Old SEC foes South Carolina and Georgia will renew their rivalry on Saturday night for the first time since 2023. For those looking to attend the game, or wanting to watch at home, the South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff has you covered with all the information you will need.

How-To-Watch

Gameday: Saturday November 21st, 2026

Saturday November 21st, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Event: Senior Day

Senior Day Location: Williams-Brice Stadium

Williams-Brice Stadium TV: ESPN

ESPN TV Broadcast: Chris Fowler (Play by play), Kirk Herbstreit (Color Analyst), Holly Rowe (Sideline Reporter), Laura Rutledge (Sideline Reporter)

Chris Fowler (Play by play), Kirk Herbstreit (Color Analyst), Holly Rowe (Sideline Reporter), Laura Rutledge (Sideline Reporter) Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network - Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the call

Weather Report:

The News19 weather team is reporting a cool evening in Columbia on Saturday with highs for the day in the high 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Showers are possible, but otherwise should be a nice evening for some football. If you're going to the game, bringing a light jacket may be a good idea.

Predictions:

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plain and simple this is going to be a tough matchup for the Gamecocks on Saturday evening, but that doesn't mean there isn't a path to winning. The path towards a major upset is getting Georgia to do the same two things Auburn was able to do in Athens last month. You have to force Georgia to turn the ball over and have them commit uncharacteristic penalties.

Tigers' quarterback Byron Brown had the type of game that LaNorris Sellers is capable of having. Brown finished the game with 265 total yards and two total touchdowns. If Sellers is healthy this week, we will have an update on that once the injury report releases on Wednesday night, he is a better version of Brown. He will have to be mistake free and have explosive runs against this Georgia defense.

Getting Georgia to play that badly twice in one season under Kirby Smart isn't something that happens often. But South Carolina has the environment and the quarterback to make things interesting if the ball bounces the right way on Saturday night.

Odds:

The Gamecocks are 16.5-point underdogs at home this week against the Bulldogs, all odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points in this matchup is set at 50.5. We will take an updated look at the odds once more information about LaNorris Sellers' injury comes out this week.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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