South Carolina Keys to a Victory Over Texas A&M

South Carolina and Texas A&M are set to kick things off in just under an hour. Here are three keys to victory for the Gamecocks today.

Win the Turnover Battle

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed (10) rolls out and runs for a touchdown against Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Take care of the football, but mainly can you force Texas A&M to make mistakes? That is what South Caorlina's defense must do against the Aggies. In last year's game they were able to force Marcel Reed into throwing two interceptions, both to Vicari Swain. Swain may not get two again this year, but Reed has struggled on the road this season and the team can absolutely take advantages of it.

As shown by Reed's 1 touchdown to 5 interceptions ratio in road games, he will put the ball in harm's way. South Carolina just needs to be ready when they time comes. Dylan Stewart and Anthony Addison can play a large role in this key by getting Reed off his spot and forcing him to get rid of throws quickly.

On the flip side, LaNorris Sellers needs to do a better job this week of taking care of the ball. The team was able to dominate Oklahoma on the road last week, but Sellers threw two interceptions, including one for a touchdown. If South Carolina wins the turnover battle, I foresee a big win on Homecoming night for the Gamecocks.

Take Advantage of A&M's Rush Defense

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sep 12, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end T.J. Searcy (18) defends in coverage as Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Jalen Klemm (70) attempt to block at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have given up over 132 yards on the ground per game, ranking in the bottom half among teams in the conference. Meanwhile South Carolina comes in with the SEC's best rushing offense at over 217 yards per game on the ground. This is a clear advantage for Kendal Briles and this offense today.

Jabree Coleman should see a majority of reps at running back today with Isaiah Augustave, Christian Clark, and Jawarn Howell coming in for relief. Coleman has been the go to guy when Matt Fuller needed a breather. With Fuller out, Coleman gets his time to shine this weekend.

And of course there's the legs of LaNorris Sellers. He is at his best when he is scrambling and making plays on the run. Expect Sellers to have another big game on the ground versus the Aggies.

Make the Aggies One Dimensional

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This goes hand and hand with the first key. If you are able to stop the Aggies run game, that puts a lot of pressure on the shoulders of Marcel Reed. That's when mistakes happen. In there last game against Alabama two weeks ago, Texas A&M was held to 115 yards with KJ Edwards leading all rushers with 43 yards. South Carolina is more than capable of doing the same thing in this game.