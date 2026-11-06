Three Bold Predictions For Saturday's Matchup Between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas A&M

South Carolina is playing it's best football of the season so far as evidenced by three straight wins, including two on the road. They will look to continue that this week at home against a down Texas A&M team. Here are three bold predictions that will ultimately lead to a Gamecock's victory on Saturday night.

Despite all the talent A&M brings to the field for whatever reason the team just hasn't found a way to put it all together this season. Their play is the main reason I picked the Gamecocks to beat the Aggies and extend their winning streak to four games. To go a step further, I wanted to give a few bold predictions that will lead to South Carolina celebrating on Homecoming night.

South Carolina Snags Two Interceptions

Sep 12, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Vicari Swain (4) returns a punt for a a 58-yard TD in the first quarter against the Towson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one may not be bold. As we pointed out this week, Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed has struggled this season on the road. In three games away from College Station, Reed has one touchdown to five interceptions. He will put the ball in harm's way and I expect that to continue this week.

In last year's game, Vicari Swain came away with two interceptions of his own off Reed. Can he do it again?

Gamecocks Rush for 250+ Yards

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Jabree Coleman (21) rushes against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I first had this prediction set at 200+ yards, but South Carolina has accomplished that in half of their SEC matchups this season. What they haven't done is cross the 250 yard mark, so why not make the prediction a little tougher.

It will hurt not having Matt Fuller in this game, but between LaNorris Sellers on designed keeps or scrambles and a tandem of Jabree Coleman, Isaiah Augustave, Jawarn Howell, and Christian Clark, South Carolina should be fine. When Fuller went down early against Oklahoma, this rushing attack was still able to grab 212 yards on the ground.

The Aggies have struggled to stop the run this season giving up 132.5 yards per game on the ground. Kendal Briles should put an emphasis on the rushing attack this week, which should only help the South Carolina passing game against what has been a tough Aggies secondary.

South Carolina's Longest Touchdown Goes for 60+ Yards

Last week we saw Sellers find DJ Black on a beautiful 84-yard touchdown throw. This offense is built for the quarterback to find explosives through the air, even more so when you have a runner that is as capable as Sellers is on any given down. Whether it's Sellers on a long run or one of these talented pass catchers breaking open down field, the Gamecocks will have at least one touchdown go for more than 60 yards on Saturday.