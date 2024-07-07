South Carolina Loses Top Commit Shamari Earls: What it Means
The top rated player in South Carolina's 2025 class, Shamari Earls, has flipped his commitment from the Gamecocks to SEC Rival Georgia. In a move that's been speculated for a while, it's still a stinger to South Carolina.
The talented four star from Virginia first committed to the Gamecocks during their spring game in April, holding off schools such as Alabama and Tennessee. Earls was an important piece in the class as he brought all the tools needed to be a prime time SEC caliber defender.
Earls' athleticism was off the charts as he played both sides off the ball for the Knights. He recorded 25 tackles, four pass breakups, and three interceptions on defense, while adding 29 catches for 715 yards and eight touchdowns on offense. Off the field, Earls is a state champion in the long jump in Virginia's Class 6 indoor competition.
With Earls' decommitment, South Carolina's 2025 class dropped from the top 25 to the current 38th overall class. This leaves the Gamecocks with just two defensive back commits in the class in three stars Christopher Hatfield and Demarcus Leach.
There is still a long way to go before December's early signing day, and the Gamecocks are still vying for several top targets including Lagonza Hayward, Kendall Daniels Jr., and JaDon Blair. Though a hitch in the road, Coach Beamer and his staff will look to add pieces to its defensive back room.
