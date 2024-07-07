Gamecock Players and Recruits Use Twitter to Campaign for Jaylen Gilchrist
Jaylen Gilchrist is a highly ranked four-star offensive lineman prospect from Virginia Beach, VA. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 305 pounds, he is one of the Gamecocks' top priorities on the offensive side of the ball. The Gamecocks have long been considered the leader in his recruitment, and that hasn't changed. Many still believe South Carolina has the best shot at landing Jaylen out of the DMV, a pipeline they have built and dominated over the last three years, landing five-stars like Nyck Harbor and Dylan Stewart in the past two classes.
Jaylen is set to commit in a few weeks and recently completed an official visit to the University of Maryland. He made a post on Twitter, now known as X, saying, “Should I shock da world? @malikw2025.” He tagged Terrapins QB commit Malik Washington, who is from Baltimore, MD.
This post caught the attention of Gamecock players and commits, who felt compelled to chime in and remind Gilchrist where he belongs. Jaylen is an elite prospect, ranked as the No. 3 IOL in the country. Some of the best O-linemen who have recently joined the Gamecocks have been pursuing him, including:
Five-star freshman and No. 1 OT in the class of 2024, Josiah Thompson
Redshirt freshman and No. 6 IOL in the class of 2023, Markee Anderson
Freshman star OT, Tree Babalade
EDGE commit, Taeshawn Alston
Even a few fan pages have shown their support by creating graphics with #WeWantJaylenGilchrist and using the #DMVtoSC hashtag, showing lots of love to Jaylen Gilchrist.
With his commitment date approaching, all eyes are on Jaylen Gilchrist. As the Gamecocks and Terrapins eagerly await his decision, fans from both sides are showing their support and anticipation. Whether he chooses to stay close to home or join the growing list of elite talents heading to South Carolina, Jaylen's future looks incredibly promising. The next few weeks will be crucial as he weighs his options
