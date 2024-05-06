South Carolina Makes Slight Jump In D1Baseball.com's Top 25 Ranking
Mark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks took care of business this past week, dispatching their midweek opponent in the East Tennessee State Buccaneers and winning a tough road series against the Missouri Tigers. While not being able to tout a win over a Top 5 team coming into this week's rankings release, the folks over at D1Baseball.com were impressed enough with the Gamecocks ability to fight back in a tougher-than-expected SEC road series that they bumped them up to No. 13 in their Top 25 on Monday morning. Carolina is the fifth highest-ranked team in the SEC, with each team ranked ahead of them in the Top 5. Remarkably, with how D1Baseball's Top 25 is currently set up, the Gamecocks will have played seven top 25 teams, including the entire top 5, and two teams just outside the top 25 in Vanderbilt and Alabama by the end of the regular season.
South Carolina will play the Georgia Bulldogs later this week, who took over the No. 15 slot thanks to their series sweep of the Vanderbilt Commodores this past weekend.
