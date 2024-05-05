FINAL: Gamecocks Mount Late-Game Comeback To Clinch Series Victory Over The Missouri Tigers
Sometimes, you win a series where the box score doesn't indicate how tight the game was for a significant stretch. That was the case for Mark Kingston and the South Carolina Gamecocks against the Missouri Tigers on Sunday, who found themselves down early for the second game in a row but mustered an offensive surge that proved insurmountable for their SEC foe.
After the starting pitcher for both teams had quick clean outings in the first inning, both teams would put runs on the board in the second inning, as a Cole Messina double, followed by a sacrifice bunt and wild pitch would reach home plate giving the Gamecocks a 1-0 lead. However, Carolina's Dylan Eskew could not maintain his command on his sinker-fastball, leading to four walks, a single, and a two-run homer being given up before Garrett Gainey would come out in relief. Inheriting a bases-loaded situation, Gainey would give up a deep flyball to Jackson Lovich, but Austin Brinling would make a leaping catch at the wall, turning a potential grand slam into an RBI-sac fly for Lovich that made it 4-1 Missouri.
Although typically a late-game reliever, Garrett would do a phenomenal job of righting the ship on the mound, going three and two-third innings and giving up just one baserunner while striking out five Tiger batters, keeping the Gamecocks within striking distance as a result. In the seventh inning, after having missed several chances to cut into the lead, South Carolina's offense would come alive. Dalton Reeves would hit a solo shot over the right field wall to cut Missouri's lead down to two runs, then Ethan Petry would knock in two runs via a homerun to straight away centerfield, tying things up at four. In the following inning, the Gamecocks would score three more runs via an RBI single from Reeves and Gavin Casas, along with an RBI sacrifice fly from Brinling to make it 7-4. They would add two more insurance runs in the ninth inning thanks to a solo homer from Messina and an RBI single from Talmadge LeCroy.
Bullpen arms Connor McCreery and Chris Veach would string together impressive performances in the final four innings, allowing just three Missouri hitters to reach base and no runs to score, slamming the door shut on the Tigers. Carolina will remain on the road in their final midweek game of the season on Tuesday night when they take on the Winthrop Eagles.
You Might Also Like:
- A Breakdown Of The Outfield For South Carolina's Baseball Team
- A Breakdown Of The Infield For South Carolina's Baseball Team
- FINAL: Gamecocks Run-Rule East Tennessee State 15-2
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest.