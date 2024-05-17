Gamecock Digest

EXCLUSIVE: 2025 5-star LB Zayden Walker Talks Family Connection To South Carolina, What Entices Him The Most

Andrew Lyon

Oct 21, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
There are few targets on the 2025 high school recruiting board for South Carolina's football program that stick out more than 5-star LB Zayden Walker. With where his recruitment stands just around seven weeks from his commitment date, the feeling has been reciprocated on Walker's end. Zayden has three official visits scheduled to Georgia, Miami, and South Carolina, the perceived top three in his recruitment.

The Gamecocks have an ace up their sleeve that the other contenders don't have, and that's a current family connection to the program, as Walker's older brother in 2024 four-star DB signee Jalewis Solomon is expected to enroll at South Carolina later this Summer. However, it depends on the recruitment and prospect whether that kind of pitch to play alongside a family member holds any significant weight. When Books Austinthe lead publisher for Dawgs Daily, caught up with the Schley County product after one of his team's practices earlier this week, the rising senior indicated it won't be the deciding factor.

"It [won't] play the biggest role cause at the end of the day, that don't matter. It's his journey, and I got my own."

Despite the family connection not carrying the potential weight it would in other recruitments, one other factor that the Gamecocks also have going in their favor is the chance for early playing time due to the number of upperclassmen they have at the linebacker position, leaving the door open for Zayden to see the field early if he winds up in Columbia.

"I like Coach [Clayton] White. I like how he's got a lot of linebackers leaving; he's put a lot of linebackers in the NFL, so [there're] spots to come in and get some playing time."

Walker ended his conversation with Brooks by stating that he's looking to use these official visits to get clarity on whatever his final decision ends up being.

