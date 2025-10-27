Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Opens as Big Underdogs on the Road Against Ole Miss

Oddsmakers don't give South Carolina much of a chance this week as they take on Ole Miss.

Alex Joyce

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Jayden Sellers (17) runs after the catch against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
For the fourth week in a row, the South Carolina Gamecocks enter game week as the betting underdog. This week against the Ole Miss Rebels, oddsmakers in Vegas don't give the Gamecocks much of a chance as they are big underdogs on the road.

As of Monday morning, the early line has Ole Miss as 12.5-point favorites at home against South Carolina according to FanDuel. The over/under for the matchup is set at 53.5 total points. The line is just below South Carolina's biggest deficit odds wise of the season, which was 13.5-point underdogs against Alabama.

How Did We Get Here

South Carolina vs Ole Mis
Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) drops back to pass against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Against the Tide, Shane Beamer's squad nearly squeaked out the upset after leading by a eight in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, Alabama scored to tie the game in regulation before going on to win the game in overtime.

The line is based off a hot Ole Miss team and a South Carolina team that has not lived up to expectations. Entering the year as a top 15 team with playoff expectations, the Gamecocks were out of contention before the half way mark of the month of October. South Carolina is on a three game losing streak and in serious danger of missing a bowl game. Last week's game against the Tide could have positive effects on the offense going forward. That question will be answered this weekend against a defense that can be scored on.

On the flip side, Ole Miss is one of the hottest teams in the conference, sitting at 7-1, with its only loss coming on the road at Georgia. We took an early look at this week's game and highlighted two big factors that could cause Shane Beamer's team problems this weekend. Lane Kiffin's Rebels has the capabilities of causing big problems for the Gamecocks this weekend.

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.