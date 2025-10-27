South Carolina's Blown Chance Against Alabama Leads to Concerns Over the Team's Postseason Play
Saturday's game had all the makings of being the signature win of the season for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks, but it all came crashing down at the end of regulation and overtime. While the College Football Playoff hopes have been long gone for South Carolina, now the chances of making a bowl game have seemingly went from slim to none.
The odds were certainly stacked against South Carolina as they prepared to take on a top five Alabama team. They needed everything to go their way, and it nearly did. The offense looked better, the defense did their part, but a few key plays were ultimately the deciding factor. South Carolina has now lost three straight games, only one win in the last six games, and the road keeps getting tougher.
The Road Ahead
Next up on the schedule is a trip out to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on a top ten Ole Miss team, then back on the road after a bye to take on a top five Texas A&M squad, and back at home to finish the year against Coastal Carolina and Clemson. The Gamecocks need to win three of the final four games to reach bow eligibility status, a feat that doesn't look hopeful at the current moment.
Changes need to come to this team in the offseason. That does not include, at least in my opinion, a change at the head coaching position. I believe Beamer is the right guy for the job, but the offensive side of the ball this season has been a massive failure. This is only the third SEC game of the season in which this offense has scored more than 20 points. It is still an offense that averages less than 15 points per game in SEC play (14.5). With the talent the team has on that side of the ball, it would be an understatement to say it has been a disappointment.
This season certainly isn't what the team, staff, or fans envisioned, but how the Gamecocks respond the rest of the way could define the 2026 offseason. Whatever happens the rest of the way in terms of the win-loss record, how the team stays together will say a lot about the direction going forward.
