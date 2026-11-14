South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers' Status for Today's Game Is Up in the Air; What Happens if He Can't Go?

South Carolina may have to turn to Cutter Woods today as ESPN's Pete Thamel reports LaNorris Sellers will be a game time decision tonight.

Pete Thamel reports: "LaNorris Sellers’ status is in flux today for South Carolina. He made the trip to Arkansas and is expected to be available, and it’ll be a decision at game-time whether he goes or Cutter Woods gets his first career start. Sellers has been listed as probable as he deals with a lower body injury."

Last week against Texas A&M Sellers went down with a lower body injury just before halftime. As both team's head to the locker room, head coach Shane Beamer was unsure of his star quarterback's status.

"We're concerned," Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer said. "He's got an ankle right now. We're taking x-rays on it. I don't know the results on that right now."

Ultimately Sellers came back in after the half and was able to finish the game. He was clearly hampered by the ankle as he couldn't drive passes to receivers. But in the end, Sellers mustered up enough strength to put the game out of reach with a long touchdown run against the Aggies.

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Who Will South Carolina Turn To?

Should Sellers not be able to go this weekend, the Gamecocks will hand the ball off to Cutter Woods for his first career start. Last week, when Sellers' status was questionable, Beamer praised Woods saying the team has confidence in his ability to get the job done.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Cutter Woods," Beamer said. "Totally confidence in him."

Should Woods have to start tonight against Arkansas, this will be his sixth appearance of the year. He has completed 11 of 17 passes for 100 yards for a touchdown and an interception against Kent State, Towson, Alabama, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. We will see how this offense operates should Woods make his first start.

Kickoff between Arkansas and South Carolina is set for 7:30 pm inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. South Carolina is looking to extend their winning streak to five games and avenge their 2022 loss to the Razorbacks.

The decision on whether or not LaNorris Sellers will be able to play likely won't be made until close to kickoff after he goes through pregame warmups. We will keep you updated on his status as well as provide coverage of tonight's game between the Gamecocks and Razorbacks.