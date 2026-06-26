South Carolina Recruiting Stays Hot With the Commitment of Four-Star DB Kelvin Millington

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have been on a roll from a recruiting standpoint in the last two weeks. Four-star defensive back Kelvin Millington is the latest commitment in a class that has raced up the national rankings.

Kelvin Millington is a 6-foot-3 and 188 pound defensive back from North Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia. The Gamecocks were able to land his services over schools like Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, and Georgia Tech. He can step in right away to a defensive backfield who is set to lose veterans to the NFL after this season.

Hudson Standish, 247Sports National Analyst, scouted Millington and gave his insights as to what player Millington can be at the next level.

- Freakshow athlete with an outstanding blend of size, length, and leaping ability, along with extensive three-phase experience for one of Georgia's top AAAA programs.

- Turned heads at a loaded The Opening Atlanta regional, earning top performer honors, and saw his recruitment (two P4 offers entering the event) explode afterward.

- Possesses the disruptive traits to impact and redirect receivers within the first ten yards.

- More comfortable working as a zone defender than in man coverage at this stage of his development.

- Shows some signs of hip tightness. Not the most natural mover in his backpedal, which can be partially attributed to his 6-foot-3.5 frame.

- Synthesizes route combinations cleanly as a zone defender, and shows no hesitation breaking into passing lanes.

- Ball tracking and sticky hands show up in person and on tape. Will haul in difficult grabs at the edge of his catch radius.

- Should be viewed as a lottery ticket defensive back who could blossom into a long-levered playmaker at the next level. Likely needs a few seasons of technical and physical development, but owns an athletic profile that screams NFL upside.

Recruiting Heats Up in Columbia

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Kelvin Millington has Committed to South Carolina, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 185 CB chose the Gamecocks over Texas Tech and Virginia Tech



“This is home. SPURS UP!”https://t.co/4FFb035N0J pic.twitter.com/VzbUH0ayID — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2026

Four-star DL John Archer

Four-star WR Javien Robinson

Four-star WR Iveon Lewis

Four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Three-star WR DJ Huggins

Three-star OT Clayton Lee

Three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

Three-star IOL Will Endicott

Three-star OT James Ross

Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Iveon Lewis was the latest four-star wide receiver who comitted on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2 and 195 pounder from Huguenot High School finished 2025 with 2 catches for 1,046 yards, 24.9 yards per catch, and 12 TD. Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, says Lewis passes the eye test for a Power Four receiver. Lewis can create easy separation by firing out of breaks, but top-end speed remains a work in progress as he embarks on senior season.

Two weeks ago, the Gamecocks were sitting with less than 10 total recruits in the class and outside the top 60 in the recruiting rankings, Now with a strong showing in the past few days, South Carolina's 2027 recruiting rankings have vaulted to the 58th spot in the country, per 247Sports. On3 Sports has the Gamecocks with a top 40 class in the country.

The class is headlined by defensive lineman John Archer who comes in as a top 200 recruit this cycle. Depending on the recruiting company you use, South Carolina's class features 3-4 four-star recruits with the rest of the class filling out under the three-star ranking.