2027 Three-Star LB Jackson Ross Commits to South Carolina

South Carolina stays hot on the recruiting trail with their fourth addition to the class of the week. Three-star linebacker Jackson Ross announces his commitment to the Gamecocks on Sunday evening.

Nearly three weeks ago, South Carolina Gamecocks on SI's Alex Joyce reported the likelihood of South Carolina landing Ross. Here's what was written back then.

"Jackson Ross is a 6-foot-3 and 215 pound linebacker from Hammond School in Columbia, South Carolina. He displays impressive closing speed, play recognition, and physicality for a linebacker at the high school level. Ross would be a nice add to the class for Shane Beamer and Clayton White."

As a junior, Ross recorded 102 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, and an interception. These numbers were just slightly down from his stellar sophomore campaign where he posted134 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Hudson Standish, 247Sports National Analyst, gives his thoughts on the athlete the Gamecocks are getting for next season and beyond.

- Stout, do-it-all high school athlete with explosive power and sudden redirection ability.

- Multi-phase playmaker with as a volume-tackling striker who also provides field-stretching juice as a pass catcher.

- Broad pursuit range thanks to athleticism and motor.

- Keys quickly between the tackles vs. the run.

- Core special teamer written all over him.

- Strong multi-sport context as a productive scorer who can finish at the rim on the basketball floor.

- Projects as a middle/inside LB with the frame, football instincts, and functional athleticism to play at the high-major level and possibly beyond.

South Carolina's Hot Recruiting Week

BREAKING: Class of 2027 3⭐️ LB Jackson Ross has committed to South Carolina! 🐔🐔🐔



Ross picked the Gamecocks over Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.



The 6’4”, 215 lb prospect, who plays for @HammondFootball, is currently rated as the #117 player in the nation, the #107 LB in the ‘27… pic.twitter.com/MZTMfYlpqY — Walker Gaskins (@WGSports_CFB) June 28, 2026

This marks the fourth commitment of the week for a South Carolina team that now finds itself in the top 50 of the national rankings. Prior to Ross' commitment on Sunday evening, the Gamecocks landed four-star defensive back Kelvin Millington, four-star wide receiver Iveon Lewis, and three-star James Ross.

James Ross is a 6-foot-5 offensive tackle prospect from Columbia, South Carolina. He is rated as a three-star prospect in the class, per 247Sports recruit rankings, and a top 30 overall player in the state. Ross also stars on the track and field where he was a 5A regional qualifier in the shot put and discus as a junior .

Lewis, a top 10 player in Virginia, finished 2025 with 2 catches for 1,046 yards, 24.9 yards per catch, and 12 TD. In 2024, he caught 45 passes for 1,069 yards, 23.8 yards per catch, and 14 TD.

Finally, Millington is a 6-foot-3 and 188 pound defensive back from Bogart, Georgia. South Carolina landed his services over schools like Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, and Georgia Tech.