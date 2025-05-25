Gamecock Digest

South Carolina's Tyler June Enters Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

True freshman outfielder Tyler June enters the transfer portal.

Alex Joyce

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Paul Mainieri pulls starting pitcher Brandon Stone (32) as the Auburn Tigers take on South Carolina Gamecocks at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala., on Thursday, May 8, 2025.
South Carolina Gamecocks outfielder Tyler June plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced on Saturday via his X account.

Class of 2025 true freshman outfielder Tyler June is set to enter the transfer portal after redshirting this season. He will have four years of eligibility left for his new team.

June attended high school at Laurence Manning Academy in Manning, S.C., where he helped the Swampcats to a SCISA state title in 2022. He was a two time SCISA All-State player (2022, ’24). Also was the No. 31 overall player and No. 6 shortstop in the state of South Carolina in the class of 2024 by Perfect Game.

The freshman outfielder thanked the university in his transfer announcement via his X account.

June joins catcher Ryan Bakes and infielder Cyden Gaskin as now former Gamecocks who plan to enter the transfer portal. The transfer portal window doesn't officially open until June 2, so players across the country will have to wait until then to officially put there name in.

