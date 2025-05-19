South Carolina Gamecocks Ranked as Top 10 Team in SEC Standings for 2025 Season
The South Carolina Gamecocks have been listed as a top 10 team in the SEC ahead of the 2025 college football season.
Renowned as one of the toughest conferences in the country, the SEC is home to some of college football's heaviest hitters and has consistently been in the mix for national titles. But where does each program in the conference this season?
According to On3, the South Carolina Gamecocks are the seventh-best team in the SEC ahead of the 2025 season. The Gamecocks are coming off one of their strongest seasons to date under head coach Shane Beamer and are expected by many to be contenders in this year's College Football Playoff.
Along with expectations to compete in the playoffs this season, Carolina boasts one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation in LaNorris Sellers. Sellers is projected by many to be a top-10 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft and has been listed as a massive candidate to win the Heisman trophy.
Should Sellers and the rest of the Gamecocks' roster live up to expectations, South Carolina could be in for a historic season in 2025. The team will have a fair share of challenges however, as they posses a schedule that has been listed by many as one of the toughest in the country.
The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia as they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that Carolina leads 11-7-2. It will also be the first matchup between these two schools since 1991.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: