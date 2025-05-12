Gamecock Digest

The SEC Discusses Potentially Moving to Nine Conference Games

Alex Joyce

Nov 11, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; A detailed view of the SEC logo on a chain marker during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
The SEC has had an eight game conference schedule for years, while other leagues play nine conference opponents each year. Two national media analysts detail how this could change in the near future. Would the SEC look to add a ninth conference game to the schedule?

According to a report from The Athletic's Seth Emerson and Andrew Marchand, it appears ESPN is interested in the SEC adding an extra conference game. Even going as far as ponying up more money to get it done. Here's what Emerson and Marchand wrote about the possibility.

"There is no formal offer yet, those sources added, and the exact amount of the increase still needs to be fully negotiated. But the sources said the additional money would likely be in the range of $50-80 million annually on top of the current deal, in which ESPN pays the conference $811 million per year to broadcast its sporting events. Both ESPN and the SEC declined to comment."

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated his preference to expand to nine game earlier this offseason.

“I’m one who said I really think we ought to be trying to move towards a nine-game conference schedule. I think that can be positive for a lot of reasons. You watch the interest around conference games," Sankey said during the Paul Finebaum show.

However, the SEC Commissioner wants to be sure this doesn't hurt the league's chances in the College Football Playoff.

“But not if that causes us to lose opportunities," Sankey said.

Expansion talks appear to be ongoing for now with no imminent decision on the horizon. The format of the College Football Playoff possibly expanding to 16 teams seems to be the first domino to fall. Once that happens, the SEC will likely pick up the conversation.

For teams like South Carolina, this means adding another high profile game to the schedule. The annual South Carolina-Clemson matchup doesn't appear to be changing any time soon. Under a nine game SEC schedule, South Carolina will play 10 of 12 power four opponents each season.

