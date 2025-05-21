Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Offers Top 2028 QB From Miami Northwestern

South Carolina offered 2028 Miami Northwestern QB Neimann Lawrence on Monday.

Miami Northwestern tried to surprise head coach Teddy Bridgewater with a Gatorade bath following the team's win over Raines in the Class 3A state championship at Florida International University on Dec. 14, 2024.
Top class of 2028 quarterback Niemann Lawrence from Miami Northwestern received an offer from the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday per his X account.

While the Gamecocks are working to put together the 2026 class, it's never to early to begin scouting and recruiting players of future generations. That's exactly what South Carolina is doing here with Neimann Lawrence who is coming off his freshman season with Miami Northwestern in 2024.

Named in ESPN's Underclassmen Report and on the On3 top 100 players to watch in 2028, Lawrence is garnering national attention heading into his sophomore season. Lawrence picked up his first collegiate offer at the age of 12 from Miami. Since then, he's picked up offers from South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio State, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, and more.

Last season Miami Northwestern won its eighth state championship in school history, led by former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Lawrence spent last season as the backup to Leon Strawder, who comes into 2025 as the starter. While Lawrence will likely have to wait until 2026 to be the Bulls' starting quarterback, the talent has popped when given a chance.

South Carolina will have to battle many national powerhouses for the services of the young star quarterback. However the what the Gamecocks have going for them is the development of a certain star quarterback named LaNorris Sellers. If Sellers can take the program to new heights, it may just be the selling point needed to land a player like Lawrence in Columbia.

