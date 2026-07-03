South Carolina Stays Hot on the Recruiting Trail by Landing Four-Star Safety Davion Jones

South Carolina recruiting is on fire right now. Just 24 hours after landing a top ten overall player in the class, Shane Beamer lands another blue chip prospect at the safety spot.

Four-star safety Davion Jones from Hough High School in Cornelius, South Carolina commits to the Gamecocks on Thursday. If that high school sounds familiar, it's because Jones' teammate and fellow five-star defensive back Joshua Dobson announced his commitment to the program just 24 hours ago.

Jones is a 5-foot-11 and 178 pound physical safety. He is capable of handling duties as a box safety and in coverage. With South Carolina set to lose members of their secondary due to eligibility requirements following the 2026 season, both Jones and Dobson could very well earn significant playing time next fall.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, breaks down the type of defender Clayton White is getting in his backfield for 2027 and beyond. Between White and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray, the team knows a thing or too about developing players at those positions.

-Playmaking safety that could play over the top or underneath.

-Not only tested in the upper percentile spring before junior year, but captured a bronze medal in 100-meter dash at North Carolina 3A state meet as a sophomore.

-Quick to get on his horse and to the football, whether that be in zone coverage or run support.

-Spirited as an open-field tackler with his sound technique and will lower his shoulder to deliver a blow when the opportunity presents itself.

-Fluid enough to handle man-coverage responsibilities from an overhang posting and is quick to break on a pass, hence the ball production (17 PBUs and 8 INTs in 21 varsity games).

-Embraces the idea of contributing on special teams with his physicality.

-Should be viewed as a potential impact defender for a College Football Playoff contender that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his speed, tackling prowess and overall field vision.

South Carolina Is Firing on All Cylinders

South Carolina's recruiting class now sits at 15 total commits. This hot start to the summer has pushed South Carolina into the top 35 teams in the country this cycle and they could go even higher. Here is a quick look at the class:

Five-Star DB Joshua Dobson

Four-star S Davion Jones

Four-star DL John Archer

Four-star WR Javien Robinson

Four-star WR Iveon Lewis

Four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Four-star DB Kelvin Millington

Three-star WR DJ Huggins

Three-star OT Clayton Lee

Three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

Three-star IOL Will Endicott

Three-star OT James Ross

Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Three-star LB Jackson Ross

Jones' Hough high school teammate Dobson is excited about the two of them "coming home."

we got em home chat pic.twitter.com/WQe0amBNyX — 5⭐️Joshua Dobson (@JoshDobsonDB) July 2, 2026

For news surrounding South Carolina recruiting and the season getting closer and closer, stay tuned right here on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI.