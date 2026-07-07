Recapping the South Carolina's Hot Start to Summer Recruiting

The Gamecocks are arguably the hottest team on the recruiting trail this summer after landing a number of talented prospects in the last month. With these additions, South Carolina's class was able to jump from below the top 60, to now just outside the top 25 teams in the country.

To recap, in the last 30 days, Beamer and his staff were able to land a top ten player in the class, two four-stars, and more. This past fourth of July weekend could go down as one of the best recruiting stretches of Beamer's career. Below is a look at the class overall as well as a reminder of who joined over the weekend.

Five-Star DB Joshua Dobson

Four-star OT Nate Carson

Four-star S Davion Jones

Four-star DL John Archer

Four-star WR Javien Robinson

Four-star WR Iveon Lewis

Four-star RB Brayden Tyson

Four-star DB Kelvin Millington

Three-star WR DJ Huggins

Three-star EDGE Jayden Broadie

Three-star OT Clayton Lee

Three-star TE Judah Lancaster

Three-star IOL Jaxon Elston

Three-star IOL Will Endicott

Three-star OT James Ross

Three-star QB Jerry Meyer III

Three-star LB Jackson Ross

Joshua Dobson is the jewel of the class. He is rated as a five-star and a top 10 overall player in the class. He is one of the most talented players in the cycle and figures to be in South Carolina's defensive plans as a true freshman.

Nate Carson will help continue to rebuild the offensive line room. He will join Clayton Lee and James Ross as offensive tackles in this class. At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, he has the ability to play several spots along the offensive line.

Davion Jones is a 5-foot-11 and 178 pound physical safety from Hough High School. He is capable of handling duties as a box safety and in coverage.

Newest Addition to the Class

BREAKING: Happy 4th Gamecock nation! 🇺🇸



South Carolina has landed its 4th big commit in as many days with the pledge of Raleigh (N.C.) Rolesville three-star EDGE Jayden Broadie.



Broadie was dominant at one of the Gamecocks’ OL/DL camps in June.



Read: https://t.co/sMm8lwfSbj pic.twitter.com/QJBa6aWNhf — Wes Mitchell (@WesMitchellGC) July 4, 2026

In case you missed it, three-star edge Jayden Broadie made his commitment to the Gamecocks on July 4. This was a relatively quick recruitment of Broadie who visited, was offered, and committed all within a month. After a great camp, the Gamecocks' staff felt like they found a gem in the class.

Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, broke down the latest Gamecocks commit and what he could bring at the next level.

-Promising defensive end that’s still putting it all together.

-Looks the part with a muscular 6-foot-2 ½, 230-pound frame and has tested well in a combine setting.

-Can fight his way off blocks and slide into gaps as a run defender.

-Wide enough to shade up when he gets interior looks.

-Still developing a full menu as a pass rusher, but activity can lead to pressures.

-Will explode through contact when he earns the opportunity.

-Room to keep improving his get-off and flexibility, but projects at this stage as a multi-year contributor at the Power Four level.

South Carolina's class has jumped all the way up to the 28th spot in the national rankings. With Early Signing Day still six months away, Beamer and the staff still have a long ways to go, but the last month has been encouraging for the program.