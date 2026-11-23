South Carolina wraps up the 2026 regular season with in state rival Clemson on Saturday afternoon. Here is a an early look at the Tigers and what South Carolina fans should be on the lookout for.

The (7-4) Tigers have had an up and down season, but have played well in the last month winning three of their previous four games before this week's matchup in Columbia. The last few seasons certainly have not been up to the standard Clemson once was, but they are still a dangerous football team. South Carolina may not be able to fix all their problems from this season in one game, but winning this one will certainly make fans happy as they close out the season. Here are two things to watch out for before gametime on Saturday.

Stop the Run

Last week against one of the SEC's leading rushing offenses. Georgia came into the game averaging over 200 yards per game on the ground. Combine that with South Carolina struggling to stop the run against Arkansas and Texas A&M, it seemed like a recipe for disaster. Instead, South Carolina's front seven held Georgia to 140 yards on the ground, well below their season average. While that wasn't enough to stop the Bulldogs, it very well could be enough to win against your biggest rival.

Oct 31, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) greets running back Gideon Davidson (8) before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Despite having good receivers on the outside, Clemson has struggled to throw the football this season. Opening day starter Christopher Vizzina may be healthy enough to play this weekend, but signs point to Tait Reynolds being the starter at the quarterback spot against South Carolina. He is an effective runner with 334 yards and two touchdowns on the year. Reynolds will share the backfield with leading rusher Gideon Davidson, who has a team high 544 yards and another team high five rushing touchdowns.

If the Gamecocks can win the battle in the trenches on Saturday afternoon and force Clemson to be a drop back passing offense, it could very much lead to a win over the program's biggest rival.

Strong Pass Defense

Nov 7, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers cornerback Ashton Hampton (2) intercepts a pass in the end zone during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strength of Clemson's team is once again their defense and they may finally be getting healthier. Last week against Duke, Dabo Swinney had a staggering 21 players out for the game. This week some of those guys should be returning, including starting defensive back Elliott Washington II. Should the Tigers get him back this weekend, Washington II forms a formidable cornerback room with Ashton Hampton. Hampton is one of the best corners in the entire country and a projected first rounder in next year's NFL Draft.

As of Monday, we are not sure of the status of South Carolina's receiving room as guys have dealt with injuries all year. Regardless, the Gamecocks best route to victory may be running the football.