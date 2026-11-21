Sports is filled with liminal spaces, particularly this time of the year: college basketball’s Feast Week, the playoff games buried on NBA TV, federal holidays with MLB games scattered throughout the afternoon.

And then there’s the next-to-last week of college football’s regular season—the calm before the storm. Usually, a number of SEC teams take the opportunity to play FCS opponents and breathe before the Iron Bowl and other rivalries (a tradition going by the wayside next year). That puts a bigger spotlight on the rest of the country, and creates fertile ground for weird things to happen.

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Happen they did Saturday, hopefully not to your team on a generally mild day across much of the country. Welcome to Week 12’s live winners and losers.

Winner: BYU, only just

Aside from being the friendliest game of the year—neither the Cougars nor Kansas committed a single penalty—BYU’s 31–29 triple-overtime win over the Jayhawks was a thrill ride. The Cougars led 16–6 in the third quarter before Kansas rallied to tie the game; BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier’s fadeaway two-point conversion pass to wide receiver Jojo Phillips finished off the Jayhawks. The win took on greater import when Ohio State lost to Nebraska, effectively knocking a team on the CFP’s periphery out of the race. We’ll see whether Wake Forest jumps the Cougars after routing Georgia Tech, but BYU can feel good about holding serve.

Loser: Ryan Day

The Buckeyes’ nosedive from preseason No. 1 to four (potentially five? six?) losses is one of the most stunning in-season collapses in the history of college football. It remains mystifying how and why Ohio State’s defense seemed to disappear from view as soon as quarterback Julian Sayin was injured; the Buckeyes have now allowed 30 points in three of their last four games. Day, who has now incurred a quarter of his career loss total in one season, seems like he’ll have a mandate to clean house once the season ends. That’ll happen only after he accompanies wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to one of the oddest Heisman ceremonies in history.

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Utah

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UCLA

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Miami (FL)

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BYU

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Ryan Day’s worst season at Ohio State hit a new low with a loss at Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Winner: Dabo Swinney

With the possible exception of Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham, no coach in the sport needed a win more than Swinney, whose Clemson team visited Duke Friday as multi-touchdown underdogs. Tigers quarterback Trent Pearman proved a quiet revelation—Clemson will gladly take a 17-for-27, 164-yard performance at this point—and the team “held” star Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard to 116 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. A group of Tigers punctuated the victory by holding up a fan’s “SUPPORT SWINNEY” banner. It seems likely Clemson will traverse the 2026 season without being ranked at any point (which has only happened twice this century), but a win over South Carolina and a bowl victory probably buys the Tigers a smidge of offseason optimism.

Loser: College GameDay

Big Noon Kickoff, once hailed as the College GameDay disruptor, has failed to capitalize on the latter show’s pronounced dip in quality in recent years—but on Saturday, it scored a nice coup. Fox’s pregame show originated from Big Rapids, Mich., before Division II juggernaut Ferris State blew out Truman State 45–14 in both teams’ playoff opener—a sharp contrast from College GameDay’s staid trip to Miami, which not even a few Grand Theft Auto VI-isms and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could save. Yes, GameDay went off the beaten path to Boise State last Saturday, but come on! Once upon a time, the sport’s de facto paper (or pregame show) of record would’ve beaten everyone to the punch here.

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