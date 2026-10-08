South Carolina vs Florida: How to Watch, Odds, Weather, and More

South Carolina and Florida meet on the gridiron for the first time since 2023. Both teams are coming off losses and trying to right the ship. Whether you're attending the game or watching on television, we've got you covered when the Gamecocks take on Gators.

How-To-Watch

Gameday: Saturday October 10th, 2026

Saturday October 10th, 2026 Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network TV Broadcasting Team : Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst), and Tori Petry (sideline reporter)

: Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (color analyst), and Tori Petry (sideline reporter) Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network - Todd Ellis, Tommy Suggs, and Chet Tucker on the call

Preview:

The Gamecocks enter this weekend's matchup in major need of a win. The team has yet to play a complete game on both sides of the ball in conference play. Either one side of the ball is playing well or neither is. To beat a team like Florida, the Gamecocks are going to have to be firing on all cylinders.

We will have a predictions article that dives deeper into what South Carolina needs to do later today, however this one comes down to stopping Florida's rushing attack. Despite having a talented group of pass catchers, Florida's offense struggled against Missouri when the run game was shut down. If South Carolina can do that on the road, they will be a in great spot to pull off a top 25 upset.

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall talks with quarterback Aaron Philo (12) against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Florida, that run game, featuring Jadan Baugh, is one of the better attacks the Gamecocks will see all season. Baugh was held in check last week coming off a game where he was limited to 13 yards on 12 carries and Missouri beat Florida 45-17. With this being the first loss of Jon Sumrall's Florida tenure, we aren't sure how the Gators will respond Saturday. Maybe they'll be right back to where they were. Or perhaps they overlook the Gamecocks and find themselves coming off back to back upset losses.

Weather Report:

Despite many in the south dealing with a potential Hurricane this weekend, the rain may not be awful when the Gamecocks and Gators kick off from The Swamp. The Weather Channel is reporting afternoon showers that could affect Saturday's game, but shouldn't be a consistent down pour.

South Carolina vs Florida Odds:

Florida is the 12.5-point favorite according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for this matchup is set at 60.5-points.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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