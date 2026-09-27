Why This Week Against Kentucky May Be the Most Critical Game of the Shane Beamer Era at South Carolina?

It's offically been 365 days since South Carolina's last SEC or Power Four win (Kentucky). Following the 49-18 loss at the hands of Alabama on Saturday evening and a tough schedule coming up, hope is nearly gone in Columbia, South Carolina. With the Wildcats coming back to town next week, this is a must win of all must wins for the Gamecocks.

Coming into the season South Carolina was picked to finish in the bottom half of the SEC. However with a talented quarterback, a veteran defense, and new coaching hire, the hope was that the team could be a surprise unit. After all it's a roster head coach Shane Beamer expected to be competing for the playoffs this season.

"I do know next year at this time, we're going to be sitting here on this Tuesday night, watching the playoff rankings to see where we are," Beamer said last November after his team was out of playoff contention.

At 2-0, albeit against lesser competition, the offense looked much better, the run game was working, and the defense looked fast. It appeared Beamer may be on to something. Fast forward just two weeks later and not only is the playoffs out of the picture but the question now is, will the Gamecocks be on the coaching search at the end of the season?

Must Win Saturday

Sep 27, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (19) runs after the catch against the Kentucky Wildcats in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't your run of the mill Kentucky win. New head coach Will Stein has the Wildcats competing and won't be easy to beat this weekend. Big Blue already showed they can handle a hostile environment with a big road win over Texas A&M. They won't be rattled despite Gamecock nation having one of the better crowds in the SEC.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, South Carolina is a 3.5-point favorite against Kentucky. When you factor in home field advantage, oddsmakers are essentially calling this game a pick 'em. Regardless of the spread, South Carolina has no margin for error.

Losing this game may spell the end of the Beamer era in South Carolina. Beamer is 7-22 against ranked opponents and 35-32 overall in his tenure at the helm. He has seen highs, such as the 2024 season, but the team has been inconsistent year over year.

This year the program invested heavily into it's roster to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. Another losing season may not be something this coaching staff can survive.

A win here and there is at least a glimer of hope. A loss and all hope will be snatched away.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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