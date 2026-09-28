South Carolina Takes on Kentucky: Three Matchups to Watch Out for Against the Wildcats This Weekend

This weekend (3-1) Kentucky strolls into town with new life under head coach Will Stein. Stein's Wildcats have been a surprise in the conference this season and won't be a team the Gamecocks can overlook. We break down the three matchups South Carolina must be ready for if they want to come away with a win on Saturday.

The schedule hasn't been daunting so far for Kentucky, but it certainly hasn't been easy either. They sit at 3-1 through the first four games of the season with wins over Youngstown State, Texas A&M, and South Alabama. While the Aggies aren't what they were projected to be coming into the season, going on the road and winning in College Station isn't an easy feat. In their lone loss of the season, Kentucky did hold a half time lead over now seventh ranked Alabama before giving up that up in the second half.

Kentucky's 3-1 record is the program's best start since they were 5-0 to begin 2023. Will Stein comes in after spending the 2023-2025 seasons as the Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator. He takes over for Mark Stoops who is now a defensive assistant with Texas.

This is an important game for the future of the current South Carolina program. A win settles things for now, but a loss will continue to raise questions about Shane Beamer's job security. That being said, this is a better Wildcats team than what the Gamecocks are used to seeing over the past couple seasons. Here are three things the team needs to watch out for if they want to over come what is now an eight game losing streak to Power Four teams.

Kentucky's Passing Attack

Sep 26, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass during the third quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior quarterback Kenny Minchey has been excellent for the Wildcats this season. He has completed 68 of 101 passes (68.3 percent) for eight touchdowns and only one interception. What he does on the road however is the most impressive part of his game.

In front of a hostile College Station crowd, Minchey completed 77.8 percent of his passes (14 of 18) for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. What Minchey and this offense has shown is that they will not be afraid of the environment they'll walk into on Saturday. As it stands, Kentucky's biggest advantage in this game may be their passing attack against a struggling South Carolina secondary.

Winning the Middle Eight

From time to time you may here coaches around the country talking about winning the middle eight. The middle eight simply means the final four minutes of the first half and the first four minutes of the second half. This is an area Kentucky has excelled at this season.

Adam Luckett, who covers the Wildcats for On3, wrote on this topic to show just how good the team has been this year. Through four games, the Wildcats have won the middle eight in every game this year with a plus-32 differential. As Luckett points out, situational football is vastly important in close games. Winning the middle eight this weekend may very well show who won and who lost.

Opportunistic Secondary

Kentucky hasn't been great this season in the trenches defensively, but where they have excelled is creating turnovers on the back end. Through four weeks Kentucky is tied with Alabama for the conference lead in interceptions with six, including a return for a touchdown.

If South Carolina can limit interceptions this weekend, it will likely lead to them having a comfortable win. However if the Wildcats are able to force LaNorris Sellers into mistakes, things could get dicey in Columbia.