South Carolina vs Mississippi State: Live Scores, Updates, and More From the Gamecocks vs the Bulldogs
South Carolina and Mississippi State are ready to do battle. The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI staff has live scores, updates, and analysis surrounding today's SEC opener.
How-To-Watch
- Gameday: Saturday September 19th, 2026
- Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Location: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network
- TV Broadcasting Team: Matt Schumaker (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (color analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline reporter)
- Radio: Gamecocks Sports Network
South Carolina vs Mississippi State Updated Odds
The Gamecocks are steady 3.5-point favorites against Mississippi State as of Friday according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The total points for this matchup is set for 58.5 points.
Updates
- South Carolina released an updated injury report on Friday night. Both Dylan Stewart and Jacarrius Peak will play in today's game. Neither will start today, but will find ways onto the field.
- The rest of the injury report is as follows: QB Lucian Anderson III (out), LT Josiah Thompson (out), WR Jayden Sellers (out), LB A.J. Holloway (out), DB Jalewis Soloman (out)
- NEW: Kickoff will now take place at 4:20 pm (ET) on SEC Network following a lightning delay
- NEW: South Carolina makes a change at the placekicking position. Malik Orsan takes over placekicking duties today from Max Kelley
First Quarter:
Stay tuned for live scores and updates surrounding today's game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Mississippi State Bulldogs.
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Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.Follow AlexJoyceSI