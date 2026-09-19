Three Bold Predictions For South Carolina vs Mississippi State

South Carolina and Mississippi State are set to kick off their SEC opener at 4:15 pm (ET) on SEC Network. Here are three bold predictions for Saturday afternoon's matchup, plus what the Gamecocks need to do to come away with a win.

Last week we gave three bold predictions for the matchup against Towson and went 1 for 3. I gave a prediction for the offense, defense, and special teams. This time around I am making a switch to shout out one of the most underrated environments in the country.

South Carolina's Atmosphere Causes Three or More False Starts

While Mississippi State did go on the road last week, the atmosphere at Minnesota is nothing compared to what it will be in Columbia this afternoon. Williams-Brice Stadium is one of the most underrated environments in the SEC and the country. It's loud, the stands are shaking, and just like the slogan goes "It Just Means More" in Columbia. I believe South Carolina's 12th man will be loud and ready to rock Sandstorm from kick to finish. That will get to the Bulldogs offense and cause not one, not two, but three or more false starts.

Dylan Stewart Returns With a Bang

Nobody on planet earth moves like Dylan Stewart pic.twitter.com/d0twJ8qyGN — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) April 27, 2026

It was announced yesterday that South Carolina expected to get star edge rusher Dylan Stewart back on Saturday. He and transfer offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak will play, however as ESPN's Pete Thamel points out they will not start. We won't know how much of a pitch count Stewart will be on until toe meets leather, but he will make an impact. I expect Stewart to come away with a sack and multiple tackles for loss today.

The Passing Attack Gets Back on Track

Due to weather and miscues, South Carolina's passing game left a lot to be desired last week against Towson. The game won't have to worry about a monsoon and Kendal Briles will have this part of the offense going in the right direction. Sellers will pass the 250 yard mark with three passing touchdowns today.

How South Carolina Wins

Contain Kamario Taylor. You will see this a lot, but the Mississippi State offense starts and stops with their star quarterback. The problem? Defenses have had a hard time containing Taylor. He can throw it and run with the best of them. His receivers are track stars so Clayton White's defense will have to limit explosives.

On the other side, the Gamecocks must move the ball effectively through the air. Nyck Harbor, Mazeo Bennett Jr., Donovan Murph, and others have to win their battles and come down with the ball. Briles hasn't shown everything in his offense so there is potential upside we haven't seen so far this season.