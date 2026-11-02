South Carolina vs Texas A&M: Early Look At the Aggies

After coming into the season as a top 10 team and looking to make back to back College Football Playoff appearances, Texas A&M quickly unraveled in the first month of the season. Sitting at 2-4 in their last six games, the Aggies are not quite the team many expected them to be just two months ago.

These two programs have played in very entertaining games in the last two seasons. The Gamecocks took the first matchup when Texas A&M strolled into Columbia as a top 10 team in 2024, but it was the Aggies pulling off a huge come from behind win in 2025 that left this recent rivalry split at 1-1. South Carolina is looking to come out on in the rubber match, just like they did against Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon. Before that happens we take an early look at the Aggies and see what fans should be watching out for this weekend.

Texas A&M Preview:

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offense's fall off is to blame for what we've seen transpire this season. Holmon Wiggins' unit has struggled to put points on the board and the regression of quarterback Marcel Reed may be to blame. Last year, Reed was in talks as a potential Heisman candidate. This season is a different story.

Through eight games, Reed is completing 56.8 percent of his passes (career low), for 1,390 yards (career low), with eight touchdowns (career low) and eight interceptions (second highest mark of his career). On the road his numbers dip even more as he completes only 50 percent of his passes with one touchdown and five interceptions. It has been a disastrous season for Reed and this Aggies offense in 2026.

The defense has actually held up their side for the most part all season. They are the sixth best unit in the conference in scoring (18.88 ppg), sixth in total defense, and fifth against the pass. Where they have struggled this season is against the run where they rank 11th in the SEC giving up 132.50 yards per game.

This is where South Carolina can take advantage. LaNorris Sellers and Jabree Coleman should be able to move the ball well enough to keep their offense on the field this weekend. If they're able to do that, it should only help create plays downfield for their talented group of pass catchers.

The Gamecocks and Aggies will square off on Homecoming Night in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:00 pm (ET).