South Carolina Women's Basketball Preview: Gamecocks Go on the Road to Texas A&M

After winning back to back SEC games, the Gamecocks are back in action on Monday night as they go on the road to take on the 8-9 Texas A&M Aggies.

Tip off from Reed Arena in Bryan-College Station, Texas, is set for 8:00 pm (ET). South Carolina is coming into tonight's matchup on a two game winning streak and winner's of 14 of their last 15 games. Of those 14 wins, two came against top five teams (Texas and Vanderbilt).

The Aggies are in the midst of a five game losing streak and is hoping to break that streak tonight. In their last matchup against Oklahoma, forward Lauren Ware led the way for the Aggies in the scoring department with 15 points and seven rebounds. Guard Ny'ceara Pryor had a well rounded game adding 12 points, five assists, four rebounds, and three steals. However the Aggies would fall 85-58 in that matchup.

Preview

Jan 15, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley reacts to a call against the Texas Longhorns in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina will have an advantage on the offensive side of the ball in this matchup. Texas A&M is giving up 69.1 on defense which ranks near the bottom of the SEC. They will have a hard time stopping a top three offense in the sport as the Gamecocks are averaging 88.7 points per game. In this five game losing streak, the Aggies' defense is giving up 87 points per game.

On the flip side, South Carolina is only giving 56.3 points per game as a defense. The Aggies have struggled on that side of the court this season and could have a hard time scoring against this Gamecocks defense.

Expect Joyce Edwards to have a big night from the forward spot. Edwards has been a star for Dawn Staley this season, ranking among the top players in the conference on both sides of the court, She is third in scoring (20 ppg), fourth in in field goal percentage (.593), 13th in offensive rebounds (2.8), ninth in blocks (1.1), and 11th in steals (2) among per game stats in the SEC.

The Gamecocks are 13-4 all-time against Texas A&M, including a 5-2 mark in College Station. All 17 games have come since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012-13.

