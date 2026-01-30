The Lady South Carolina Gamecocks Roll- Defeat Auburn Tigers 81-51

The Lady South Carolina Gamecocks are undoubtedly in midseason form. Last night, they secured their 21st victory of the season against the Auburn Tigers in dominant fashion, winning 81-51. The Gamecocks moved on to 21-2 on the season while the Tigers fell to 13-9.

The large deficit developed quickly, as the Gamecocks jumped out to a 16-2 lead inside the first six minutes of the game. The Tigers were totally outmatched in the interior, as the Gamecocks scored nearly all of their baskets in the paint, which led to a 40-22 advantage for points in the paint at the end of the game.

By halftime, the Gamecocks led 38-16, and the contest never became competitive again in terms of the scoreboard. The Gamecocks at one point led by 34, which was the largest lead of the night. Dawn Staley’s squad also never trailed in the game, which has become customary to the Gamecock brand of basketball.

Defensively, the Gamecocks suffocated Auburn. The overmatched Tigers failed to score 20 field goals, as well as shooting 30% from the field and 25% from behind the three point line. The Gamecocks also blocked five of the Tigers’ shots, which more than double of what Auburn was able to put on the scoreboard. The Gamecocks also won the rebound battle by ten, with Madina Okot leading the way with six boards.

As expected, the Gamecocks outclassed the Tigers in offensive percentages. The Gamecocks shot 53% from the field, 41% from three, and 94% from the free throw line. These efficient numbers were the largest catalysts in their blowout victory, which has become a staple of what South Carolina basketball has become.

Joyce Edwards once again led the way in scoring, putting up 20 points on an efficient 9/14 shooting. Edwards has been a consistent source of offense that the Gamecocks have depended on to lead their offensive charge. Tessa Johnson was second in scoring with 13 points on 5/10 shooting, which included three shots from behind the arc.

The one category the Gamecocks did not outperform in was in turnovers, as they had 16 for the game. While it was only one more than the Tigers, the high number of blunders could be an issue for the Gamecocks as they continue down the stretch.

The Gamecocks’ next game will once again be on the road, on Tuesday, February 2 against the Texas A&M Aggies on ESPN 2 at 8 PM ET.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

More from Gamecocks on SI: