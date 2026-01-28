Where Do the Lady South Carolina Gamecocks Standout Statistically?

As expected, The Lady South Carolina Gamecocks are among the best teams in the country as we enter the back half of the season. After a dominant 103-74 win over the number five ranked Vanderbilt Commodores, the Gamecocks sit at 20-2 and are ranked number three in the country. Whether it be a close game or blowout, the Gamecocks have proven they know how to win ball games. What is it about Dawn Staley’s team that makes them so dominant?

High Scoring Attack: Only three teams score more points per game than the Gamecocks, who average 89 points per contest. Led by sophomore Joyce Edwards, averaging 20 PPG, the Gamecocks dominate from all areas of offense and convert their shots at a 51% clip, which is the fourth best nationally. Their 103 point explosion against Vanderbilt was the most points allowed by the Commodores all season, and by a wide margin. The Gamecocks also have a staggering 32.5 margin of victory. If Staley and company continue to dominate in this fashion, they’ll once again be a favorite to win the NCAA tournament.

Dominating the Interior: The Gamecocks have developed a reputation over the years of owning the paint. Of course, this year is no exception. The Gamecocks rank fourth in blocks nationally. Despite the high number of blocks, no individual Gamecock ranks in the top 50 amongst the country ranks, which is an indication that their dedication to erasing shots in the paint is a team identity that each player has bought into. The Gamecocks also thrive in snagging boards and concluding opposing offensive possessions, which is another reason for their massive margin of victory. The Gamecocks rank 11 nationally in rebounds per game, which is led by senior center Madina Okot, who averages 10.5 per game.

Three-Point Shooting: Last season, the Gamecocks barely cracked the top 75 nationally in terms of three-point shooting percentage. Despite those struggles, the Gamecocks have totally flipped the script and moved that ranking up to eight in the country at 37.4%. This added layer of offense has turned the Gamecocks into a versatile offense that is no longer limited to forcing the ball into the paint for the bulk of their points. If the Gamecocks continue to shoot at this clip, they’ll be a true nightmare in each matchup.

The Gamecocks look to continue their dominance as they head to Auburn this Thursday, January 29th at 9 PM ET on SEC Network.

More from Gamecocks on SI: