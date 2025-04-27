Gamecock Digest

The Carolina Panthers Sign South Carolina LB Bam Martin-Scott as an Undrafted Free Agent

Fisher Brewer

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (LB16) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina linebacker Bam Martin-Scott (LB16) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the draft came to a close, former Gamecocks linebacker Bam Martin-Scott signs with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.

Martin-Scott became one of the Gamecocks’ most reliable defensive playmakers over his career, appearing in 40 games and bringing a physical, aggressive style to the second level of the defense. Known for his instincts and ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, he developed into a steady presence during his time in Columbia.

Across his career, Martin-Scott totaled 121 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception. His 2024 campaign earned him Honorable Mention All-SEC honors from College Football Nation, and he was also named South Carolina’s Most Improved Player of the Spring on defense.

Martin-Scott’s versatility, toughness, and leadership will make him a valuable addition to the Panthers' linebacker room.

We’ll continue to provide updates on every South Carolina Gamecock selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.