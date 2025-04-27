The Carolina Panthers Sign South Carolina LB Bam Martin-Scott as an Undrafted Free Agent
As the draft came to a close, former Gamecocks linebacker Bam Martin-Scott signs with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
Martin-Scott became one of the Gamecocks’ most reliable defensive playmakers over his career, appearing in 40 games and bringing a physical, aggressive style to the second level of the defense. Known for his instincts and ability to make plays behind the line of scrimmage, he developed into a steady presence during his time in Columbia.
Across his career, Martin-Scott totaled 121 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 6 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception. His 2024 campaign earned him Honorable Mention All-SEC honors from College Football Nation, and he was also named South Carolina’s Most Improved Player of the Spring on defense.
Martin-Scott’s versatility, toughness, and leadership will make him a valuable addition to the Panthers' linebacker room.
We’ll continue to provide updates on every South Carolina Gamecock selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
