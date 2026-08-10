Three South Carolina Gamecocks Make The Athletic's "Freak List"

There are several publications and pieces that signal college football being right around the corner. One of the staples in that group is the “Freak List” written by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. For over 20 years, Feldman has composed a list featuring the game’s most gifted athletes for not just their production, but the combination of their uncanny frames and athleticism. The South Carolina Gamecocks had three players from their roster on the list.

Nyck Harbor- No. 1

Once again, WR Nyck Harbor was listed at number one on the Freak List. Feldman mentions Harbor is the first player to receive back-to-back number one selections, but believes his combination of track speed mixed with the height of an NBA shooting guard is simply too much to overlook, stating, “NFL scouts who came through Columbia this offseason measured him at 6-foot-6, 243 pounds with over 35-inch arms. His wingspan is 82 1/2 inches. He ran a 10.1 in the 100 and 20.20 in the 200 for the Gamecocks track team, where he’s competing in the NCAAs against runners 60 and 70 pounds lighter than him.”

Last season, Harbor was the leading receiver for the Gamecocks, tallying 618 yards and six touchdowns on the season. With last season being his first without being a track athlete, the back-to-back top freak in college football was able to focus all his attention on football, which seemed to pay off, as his 2025 numbers were an increase in every major category. This season, Harbor hopes to take his improvements to another level, which will likely play a role in how successful the Gamecocks are in 2026.

South Carolina WR Nyck Harbor in 2026:



◽️ 6-foot-6

◽️ 243 pounds

◽️ 35-inch arms

◽️ 82 1/2 inch wingspan

◽️ 10.1 in the 100m

◽️ 5% body fat



Absolute freak. @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/gtB0HS5yM8 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 10, 2026

Dylan Stewart- No. 14

Gamecock EDGE Dylan Stewart has been a star in Columbia since his early freshman year. Regarded as one of the premier pass rushers in the country, Stewart is all but a sure-fire bet to be a top 10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. “The 6-6, 250-pounder, who has hit 22 mph on the GPS, was measured at just 8 percent body fat this summer,” Feldman had to say about the former five-star prospect.

Despite being hampered by injuries in 2025, Stewart was dominant and totaled 12 TFL’s and 4.5 sacks, along with 3 forced fumbles. Though he will certainly be subjected to constant double teams, Stewart hopes to have another dominant season not only to certify his aforementioned draft status, but to return the Gamecocks to the winning ways they experienced during his freshman season, when they won nine games, their highest total since 2017.

LaNorris Sellers- No. 36

It’s no surprise that junior quarterback LaNorris Sellers made his way on a list that glorifies unrivaled athleticism and size. Similar to Stewart, Feldman makes note of his top notch speed and physique, stating “The 6-3, 235-pound Sellers, who is down a few pounds, dropped his body fat from 7 percent to 6 percent this offseason. He also topped 22 mph on the GPS.”

Sellers has flashed athletic brilliance that makes him look like a mixture of Barry Sanders and Bo Jackson in the open field rather than a college quarterback. Equipped with a rocket arm, the incoming-third year starting field general is the most critical point of the Gamecocks’ success in 2026. After a year where he regressed greatly in major numbers, Sellers, along with new offensive coordinator, Kendall Briles, look to turn these fortunes around and make the Gamecocks a force to be reckoned with in the SEC.