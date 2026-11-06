Three Texas A&M Aggies for South Carolina Fans to Watch Out for This Weekend

A 4-4 record doesn't show how talented this Texas A&M roster truly is. The Aggies may be in the midst of a down year, but there are very talented players the Gamecocks cannot overlook on Saturday afternoon. Here are three names to watch out for when South Carolina and Texas A&M kicks off.

Wide Receiver Mario Craver

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) can’t make the catch against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Craver is just off the team lead in receiving yards but he is first on the team in receptions (30) and tied for first with three touchdowns. The 2025 Biletnikoff Award semifinalist may not have the numbers from a year ago, but he is still every bit of the talented receiver from last year.

South Carolina defenders will have to keep an eye on him if Marcel Reed has time to throw. Last year he averaged over 15 yards per catch and nearly had 1,000 receiving yards, which includes a 207-yard performance against Notre Dame. He has take over a game ability, which this secondary cannot allow to happen.

Defensive Back Dezz Ricks

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former five-star recruit from the 2023 class, Ricks is beginning to come into his own as a defensive back in 2026. Before the LSU game, Ricks allowed just one reception all season. Despite not his greatest performance against the Tigers, Ricks may be the best corner South Carolina will have to deal with in this game.

His size, speed, and footwork make him a tough defender to deal with. The Gamecocks should not shy away from throwing at him this weekend, but they must be careful. He is capable of locking down one side of the field and coming away with turnovers.

Running Back KJ Edwards

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True freshman KJ Edwards has taken over the starting tailback spot for the Aggies and has performed well in that roll. On the year he has 360 rushing yards on 55 attempts with two touchdowns. The Aggies will want to use him former five star Ruben Owens II and freshman Carsyn Baker to make life easier on Marcel Reed.

Texas A&M rarely uses any of their top three guys in the passing game. In fact Owens II leads the room with only 61 yards on nine receptions this fall. All that says is South Carolina's defensive front doesn't have to worry a ton about a running back slipping out of the backfield often on passing downs. If the Gamecocks can shut the running game down, it likely means the team cruises to a win on Saturday.