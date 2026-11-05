South Carolina vs Texas A&M Score Predictions: Who Comes Out on Top in Columbia?

Following three straight wins, South Carolina heads back home riding high as they welcome Texas A&M to Williams-Brice Stadium for the 13th installment of the matchup. Will the Gamecocks push their winning streak to four games? Or will the Aggies play spoiler on Saturday afternoon?

Preview:

The bye could not have come at a better time for the Aggies. They are 2-4 in their last six games and have not looked like the team many expected them to be at the beginning of the season. Despite all that, this is still a very talented football team with NFL Draft picks littered throughout the roster.

According to 247Sports' talent composite rankings, which measures the overall talent level of a college football team's roster, the Aggies have the seventh best team in the country. I know a team's on paper talent doesn't always translate to play on the field, but it does show this Texas A&M team can still be dangerous.

A&M quarterback Marcel Reed is the player to watch offensively this weekend. In road matchups this year, Reed's numbers have taken a significant hit as he completes only 50 percent of his passes with one touchdown and five interceptions. If South Carolina's defensive front can disrupt Reed, this could turn out to be a big day for the Garnet and Black.

South Carolina vs Texas A&M Score Predictions

Oct 31, 2026; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) looks to pass during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alex Joyce: South Carolina 31, Texas A&M 21

I'm excited for this one. This matchup features South Carolina's fifth ranked SEC offense against Texas A&M's sixth ranked SEC defense. However the stats don't tell the full story when it comes to A&M. Against Alabama (3rd in the SEC), LSU (2nd in the SEC), and Missouri (9th in the SEC), the Aggies have given up at least 27 points and over 30 twice. This defense can be scored on and with the way the Gamecocks are rolling right now, I fully expect this offense to have a good afternoon.

The x-factor in this game will be South Carolina's pass rush against Texas A&M's offensive line. If the Gamecocks can harass Marcel Reed, I believe they will shut this offense down. Not to mention, as we wrote above, Reed hasn't exactly played well on the road this season. Because of this I am not only taking South Carolina to win, but look great while doing it. A&M gets points late to make this seem closer than it was, but the Gamecocks get their fourth consecutive win with a trip to Arkansas up next.