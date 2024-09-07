Gamecock Digest

WATCH: Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers Throws First Career Passing TD as a Starter Against Kentucky

Alex Joyce

Sep 9, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes against the Furman Paladins during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
The Gamecocks passing attack struggled last week against Old Dominion, but looks to be much more improved so far through quarter one against the Kentucky Wildcats. LaNorris Sellers finished last Saturday 10/23 (43%) for 114 yards through the air. This week he's already 3-4 for 55 yards and a touchdown.

With 7:39 left in the first quarter, Sellers rolls out to his left and finds a wide open freshman Mazeo Bennett for a 24-yard strike. It was a smooth flick of the wrist for Sellers who rolled out to his non-dominant side. Watch below.

South Carolina currently leads the Wildcats 7-0 in the second quarter.

