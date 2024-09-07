WATCH: Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers Throws First Career Passing TD as a Starter Against Kentucky
The Gamecocks passing attack struggled last week against Old Dominion, but looks to be much more improved so far through quarter one against the Kentucky Wildcats. LaNorris Sellers finished last Saturday 10/23 (43%) for 114 yards through the air. This week he's already 3-4 for 55 yards and a touchdown.
With 7:39 left in the first quarter, Sellers rolls out to his left and finds a wide open freshman Mazeo Bennett for a 24-yard strike. It was a smooth flick of the wrist for Sellers who rolled out to his non-dominant side. Watch below.
South Carolina currently leads the Wildcats 7-0 in the second quarter.
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!