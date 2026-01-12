South Carolina Adds Pair of Edge Rushers in the Transfer Portal; What It Means



South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, the team added a pair of edge rushers to help address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what they could bring to the roster.

Brothers Kelby and Drew Collins committed to South Carolina on Sunday. Coming out of the state of Alabama in the 2023 class, Kelby and Drew went their separate ways, but have no joined forces once again in Columbia.

Kelby was a four-star and top 60 overall recruit in the 2023 class before signing with the Florida Gators. He spent two seasons at Florida, playing in 18 games, while recording 29 career tackles with the Gators, including 1.5 sacks, to go with a forced fumble and one pass breakup. He transferred to Alabama prior to the 2025 season. While with the Crimson Tide, he appeared in 14 games during his first season with the Tide, missing only the SEC Championship Game. He totaled 12 stops, including three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Drew was a three-star prospect in the 2024 class and signed with Arkansas State. He redshirted his first season with the Red Wolves, seeing no game action in his first season. In his second season with the team, he appeared in 12 games, recording 6 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

Much Needed Pass Rush Help

The Collins brothers bring experience and upside to a defensive line needing an upgrade from 2025. While Drew mainly comes off the edge, Kelby can play at multiple spots which gives defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Deion Barnes and defensive coordinator Clayton White a versatile piece to move around during games. The brothers chasing the same dream will now have "the same home."

South Carolina continues to reshape its roster in hopes of being back in the playoff mix next season.

