What Does South Carolina Need to do to Win on Saturday
Saturday's game in Norman pits a 3-3 South Carolina Gamecocks team desparately needing a win against a 4-2 Oklahoma Sooners squad. In this particular matchup, the game may be decided on a few key position battles.
There's a lot of similarities between the Gamecocks and Sooners. Both have talented and opportunistic defenses. Both are starting young dynamic QBs who are getting better each week. And both have head coaches to whom players gravitate towards. This matchup is about strength vs strength in a lot of ways. Whoever can win these battles below will walk out of Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium a winner with positive momentum going into the second half of the year.
Which OL can step up and stop the opposing pass rush?
There's no denying how good South Carolina's defense has been in the pass rush department. Georgia Tech transfer Kyle Kennard is having a career year so far with 7.5 sacks in 6 games. Freshman Dylan Stewart is second on the team with 3.5 sacks. Overall South Carolina is 10th in the country in team sacks (19). On the flip side, Oklahoma is tied with South Carolina at 10th in the nation in sacks (19). The Sooners are led by junior defensive lineman R. Mason Thomas with 5.5 sacks on the year. Both teams are excellent at getting after the opposing quarterback, however the similarities doesn't stop there.
The Sooners' offensive line hasn't been great this year in stopping opposing defenders from hitting their quarterback. Oklahoma ranks 127th in the country in sacks allowed (20). That is the second worst mark in the SEC. Guess who ranks as the worst in the SEC? South Carolina is not only the worst team in the conference at giving up sacks, the Gamecocks also rank dead last in the nation in sacks allowed (26). Whomever can affect the opposing quarterback more, very likely is the winner of this football game.
Which team wins the turnover battle?
Oklahoma is one of the best teams in the country at generating turnovers, coming in at 7th best with 14 (eight fumbles and six interceptions). South Carolina isn't too far behind as the Gamecocks rank 12th in the county with 12 turnovers (four fumbles and eight interceptions). Both teams benefit from having great defensive lines that force opposing offenses into making critical mistakes.
What is a concern for the Gamecocks is the amount of turnovers they've given up as an offense. South Carolina's turnover margin in six games is at zero because offensively ball security has been an issue. They have given the ball away 12 times this season (eight fumbles and four interceptions), tied for 116th in the country. Oklahoma on the other hand has done a better job of limiting turnovers as they have only seven given up by their offense (four fumbles and three interceptions), which is tied for 49th best. Oklahoma's +7 turnover margin is good enough for 11th in the nation. Creating turnovers and limiting critical mistakes has to be a point of emphasis for the Gamecocks if they're going to win Saturday.
Can South Carolina establish the run?
Coming into the season both players and coaches for South Carolina mentioned the ground and pound attack this offense would be known for. While it has taken some time to figure out, the rushing offense for South Carolina continues to get better. It all starts with Arkansas transfer Raheim Sanders, who appears healthy after a shoulder injury last year limited him to six games. Now with the Gamecocks, Rocket is beginning to resemble the back that was named to the All-SEC team in 2022. Handing him the ball is a dynamic young quarterback in LaNorris Sellers who is known to break off long runs himself.
Oklahoma counters with a top 50 rush defense, giving up just 3.07 yards per carry and 117.5 yards on the ground per game. The Sooners will try to make South Carolina one dimensional by shutting down the run game. While the Gamecocks, will look to wear down the Oklahoma defense on the ground with hopes of hitting play action shots later in the game.
You Might Also Like:
- Navigating What's Next for South Carolina
- South Carolina vs Oklahoma: An Early Look
- South Carolina's Shane Beamer Gives His Thoughts on Oklahoma
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!