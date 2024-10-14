South Carolina vs Oklahoma: An Early Look
Saturday was a tough loss for both South Carolina and Oklahoma. The Gamecocks lost a winnable game on the road at Alabama, while the Sooners lost their biggest rivalry game of the year. Good news for both teams is each week brings an opportunity to right the ship.
Oklahoma is 4-2 on the year (1-2 in the SEC), and like the Gamecocks, have a talented defense, but an offense that has left a lot to be desired. South Carolina is looking to find it's way back into the win column after losing two straight, but that could be a challenge this week as the Gamecocks are underdogs heading into Norman. Here's an ealry look at the Sooners and what to watch for on Saturday:
Stout Sooner Defense
Despite giving up 34 points to one of the best offenses in the country, Oklahoma has been a strong unit defensively under head coach Brent Venables so far this season. On the year, the Sooners rank 27th in the country in scoring defense (19 ppg). Prior to the Texas game, Oklahoma had only given up more than 100 rushing yards twice (Tennesee and Auburn) and not more than 3.3 yards per carry. For a South Carolina team that deploys LaNorris Sellers and Raheim Sanders, running the ball could be tough on Saturday, especially if Oklahoma makes the Gamecocks one dimensional.
Oklahoma's Health Offensively
Earlier in the year, the Sooners made a QB change from former five star Jackson Arnold to freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. This seemed to open the offense up and give Oklahoma the best chance to win each Saturday. Last week against Texas, Oklahoma had a lot of injuries to it's receiver room. Nic Anderson, Deion Burks, Jalil Farooq, Andrel Anthony, and Jayden Gibson were all out. That is a tough ask for a freshman QB to face the #1 team in the country missing five of the offense's best receivers. The Sooners will have to get those guys back before playing a South Carolina secondary that is fresh off holding Alabama receivers to 209 total yards.
