HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The sun was just starting to come up over Pensacola Bay when the Southern Miss team bus rolled across the bridge into town early last Friday morning.

Jay Ladner, sitting where he always sits in the front, had every reason to be running on fumes. The flu had worked its way through his roster and his coaching staff, including himself. And his team had just spent the entire night on the highway after a double-overtime war with Grambling in Monroe, Louisiana. It was a game in which three Golden Eagles fouled out after the team was already missing guys due to illness.

A lot had been going on in a short period of time, but still, the view was too pretty to ignore. Ladner took a second to soak it in.

The next night, inside the Pensacola Bay Center, Southern Miss defeated Nicholls 80-69 in the first game of the Pensacola Invitational. Then, the next night, which was their third game in four days, the Golden Eagles knocked off Valparaiso to repeat as Pensacola Invitational champions, 99-89. The win was the 100th of Ladner's tenure at his alma mater.

The Golden Eagles (5-3) have now won three straight games, all of them away from Reed Green Coliseum, after tough back-to-back losses to Texas State and UT Arlington had them sitting at 2-3 a week ago.

For a Hattiesburg native who won an NIT championship as a player under M.K. Turk in 1987 and came home in 2019 to lead the program, the 100-win milestone is one worth taking a moment to look at. According to Sports Reference, whose Southern Miss coaching records date back to the 1966-67 season, Ladner is only the fourth head coach in that span to reach 100 wins in Hattiesburg, joining Turk (300), Larry Eustachy (142) and James Green (123).

The road to get there hasn't always been smooth. Ladner himself will tell you that. After a rocky first few seasons, he once admitted he's "forever thankful my bosses saw fit to keep me around." That patience paid off in 2022-23, when the Golden Eagles won 25 games, claimed the Sun Belt regular-season title and earned him Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors. Ladner knows it's time for his team to make that kind of run again.

I caught up with Ladner on Monday to talk about the milestone, one of the most chaotic weeks his program has ever been through and why what happened in Pensacola could pay off back in Pensacola come March. Here's what he had to say.

Century Mark: Humbled, But Far From Satisfied

Southern Miss guard Isaac Taveras nails a corner 3 as the Golden Eagles take down Valparaiso for the Pensacola Invitational title at the Pensacola Bay Center on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. | Southern Miss Athletics

If you've been around Ladner for any amount of time, you already know he isn't the type to make a big deal out of his own accomplishments. After Sunday's win, lead assistant coach Noah Croak described him as a coach who "never wants any credit."

That held true during Monday's interview.

"I'll be honest with you, and I'm not trying to be Mr. Humble or anything like that, I just never have really thought about it," Ladner tells Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI. "... And I'm very thankful. But more so, I'm thankful for all of our coaches and players, and a lot of times that just means I've been there a while, those kind of things. But I'm very humbled that other people would recognize it."

As grateful as he is for the milestone, there's still one box Ladner hasn't checked since taking over at Southern Miss.

"Our major goal, Dalton, is to get to the NCAA Tournament, and that's one thing we haven't accomplished yet," Ladner said. "And I think, I don't want to say we're using the term obsessed, but I think you have to be obsessed with something if you're going to accomplish something. And that's certainly our major goal and our first and foremost. So until we can do that, I'll feel like we haven't quite accomplished what we want to accomplish."

Southern Miss guard Isaac Taveras drives to the rim as the Golden Eagles compete at the Pensacola Invitational. | Southern Miss Athletics

Southern Miss hasn't been dancing since 2012, when Eustachy led the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament. Ladner's 2025-26 team got closer than most expected, going 19-16 and making the program's deepest Sun Belt Tournament run as a No. 8 seed before falling 78-70 to eventual champion Troy in the semifinals.

Even with that goal still out in front of him, Ladner admits that reaching 100 wins at the school he played for means a lot to him.

"But in the grand scheme of things, to hit a milestone like that, and especially at a place that you truly love, and you're representing an area of the state that you love, and you've been fortunate to have just so many good young men that have come through our program and all the coaches that we've had, I feel very blessed," Ladner said. "So my first feeling is, one, we haven't accomplished our major goal yet [from] when we took over, which was to get to the NCAA Tournament.

"So it's time for us to do that, one way or the other. We've got to do everything we can to pour ourselves into that and try to accomplish that. But the other one is I feel like I've been blessed. God's truly blessed me. He's put me in a great situation here at USM, and I'm very thankful to be the coach there."

A Double-Overtime Thriller + Battling the Flu

Josh House

To appreciate what Southern Miss pulled off last week, you have to rewind a little further.

The Golden Eagles rallied from 15 points down to beat Jackson State in overtime on Nov. 11, then flew to San Marcos, Texas, for an 85-65 loss at Texas State two days later. When the flight home was canceled, the team endured a 12.5-hour bus ride back to Hattiesburg before turning around and dropping an 83-72 decision to UT Arlington at Reed Green.

On top of the team being sick around this time, the Grambling game was moved to ULM's campus in Monroe just a few days beforehand because of ongoing floor renovations at Grambling, adding another wrinkle to the travel plans.

"If you would've told me before the week started, with all that was going on, if we could've scrapped and scratched and gotten two out of three, I'd have probably taken you up on it," Ladner said. "But you saw the team early in the summer. I've always felt like ... and I've even said that, and I've said it to you, that we've always felt like this team had the most depth of any team that we've had, and it certainly got stretched this week.

"There's hardly a player or coach on our staff that hasn't had the flu, including me. And it is a very aggressive type of flu, really contagious, and knocks you down. And even when we were playing in Monroe the other day, of course, playing Grambling, but in Monroe, we had two coaches and two players have to go to the urgent care during the day. And so as the game went on, and then we lose three guys to fouling out."

Only 11 Golden Eagles dressed that night, and Anthony Igiede, Isaac Taveras and Cameron Wallace all eventually fouled out. Grambling led 44-32 at halftime and pushed its advantage to as many as 15 in the second half before Southern Miss closed regulation on a 15-4 run to tie the game at 75.

Southern Miss big man Cam Wallace dominated Jackson State on Wednesday night at Reed Green Coliseum. | Josh House

What happened in the first overtime will go down as one of the wildest finishes you'll see in college basketball. Down 87-83 with less than a second to play, Elliot Tulip was fouled on a 3-point attempt, made his first two free throws and intentionally missed the third. Southern Miss tipped in the rebound, but officials waved it off after ruling the miss never touched the rim.

Grambling inbounded with 0.9 seconds left – ESPN gave the Tigers a 99.9 percent chance to win at one point – but a Grambling player struck Chandler Watts in the face on the play. Watts, a 55.6 percent free-throw shooter coming into the night, calmly knocked down both free throws to force a second overtime.

From there, Fallou Diagne took over. The 6-foot-11 graduate center from Dakar, Senegal, buried two 3-pointers in the second extra period, both set up by Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt, and Wallace's driving layup in the final two minutes pushed the lead to seven on the way to a 103-100 win.

Gaines-Wyatt played all 50 minutes and finished with 21 points and eight assists, going 13-of-16 from the free-throw line. Ladner mentioned just how vital it was for Gaines-Wyatt to push through and play that many minutes while the team was shorthanded, but it was the guys who hadn't been playing much who left the biggest impression on him.

"But other guys that had not played as much this year yet, of course, it's early, Elliot Tulip comes in and just plays lights out. Fallou Diagne plays lights out," Ladner said. "Those are guys that have been, for whatever reason, not in the normal rotation to get a ton of minutes. So I was just tickled to death."

Tulip finished with 12 points in 15 minutes off the bench, including a clutch 3-pointer and a free throw in the final 30 seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime in the first place. Diagne added eight points, three rebounds and two blocks.

Repeating in Pensacola

Southern Miss men's basketball celebrates at the 2026 Pensacola Invitational championship. | Southern Miss Athletics

There wasn't much time to celebrate in Monroe. As soon as the final horn sounded, the Golden Eagles loaded up and headed east.

"And then the game goes double overtime. We take a six-hour bus ride all night long, get into Pensacola Bay," Ladner said. "But anyway, we pull in. It was pretty cool, actually. I sit in the front seat of the bus, and we come over that bridge into Pensacola Bay, and the sun's coming up, and I said, 'Man, that's pretty cool right here.' But we had driven all night, and then, of course, [a] short practice that afternoon, and [we] have to turn around and play a really good Nicholls team."

Ladner believes the Colonels are better than people might realize, and he pointed to how close they came to knocking off Troy, the reigning Sun Belt Tournament champion, in the Pensacola Invitational on Sunday before Southern Miss took on Valparaiso.

"They're a lot better than people think. In fact, they had Troy beat [Sunday] and just turned it over the last two possessions," Ladner said. "They were up four or five right there with just a few seconds left, kind of like us and Grambling, and [Troy] pulled it out. So that was a hard-fought game."

Southern Miss men's basketball huddles up during a game against Jackson State at Reed Green Coliseum on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. | Josh House

For 20 minutes on Saturday, it sure looked like the long week was catching up with Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles shot just 34.4 percent from the field and committed 11 turnovers in the first half, and Nicholls took a 38-33 lead into the locker room before stretching it to 47-40 early in the second half.

Then the legs seemingly came back. Southern Miss shot 69.6 percent (16-of-23) after halftime, turned it over just four times and outscored the Colonels 47-31 over the final 20 minutes to pull away for an 80-69 win. The Golden Eagles also owned the glass, outrebounding Nicholls by more than a 2-to-1 margin.

Igiede and Gaines-Wyatt led the way with 16 points apiece. Igiede shot 6-of-11 from the field, while Gaines-Wyatt did most of his damage at the line, going 7-of-8. Taveras added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, Tulip poured in 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep, and Wallace grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds to go with nine points in just 16 minutes off the bench.

It wasn't perfect, as Southern Miss shot 64.5 percent from the free-throw line and finished with more turnovers (15) than assists (7). But after the week this group had, a win is a win. And the way this team keeps winning some of these games shows just how much better it could be as its chemistry continues to improve.

A 'Credibility Win' Over a Big Ten Lookalike

Southern Miss guard Isaac Taveras dunks the ball as the Golden Eagles beat Valparaiso and win the Pensacola Invitational. | Southern Miss Athletics

Waiting on the other side of Nicholls was arguably the most dangerous team in the field.

Valparaiso came into Sunday's championship game at 4-1, and the Beacons had already proven they could beat anybody. Earlier this month, they went into Mackey Arena and stunned Purdue, 83-80, in double overtime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Justus McNair. The night before facing Southern Miss, they rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat Troy. Oddsmakers made Valpo a 7.5-point favorite heading into the Pensacola Invitational championship.

Ladner told his team as much in his scouting report.

"And then, I knew we had Valpo sitting there in front of us, and I said, 'My gosh.' They really look like, Dalton, a Big Ten team," Ladner said. "They remind you, and I used that, I talked about that in our scouting report. I said, their physicality, their size, just their optic. They look like a Big Ten basketball team."

The Golden Eagles never trailed on their way to repeating as Pensacola Invitational champs, though.

Diagne knocked down a 3-pointer on the Golden Eagles' second possession, Tulip hit back-to-back triples during an 8-0 run, and Southern Miss jumped out to a 23-10 lead less than seven minutes in. By halftime, it was 56-35. Taveras converted a three-point play early in the second half to make it 59-37, a 22-point cushion that was the largest of the night.

Southern Miss players Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt (2), Marcus Overstreet (22), Isaac Taveras (10) and Chandler Watts (0) make their way up the court. | Dalton Trigg, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

Valpo didn't go away quietly. Rajan Roberts came off the bench to score 24 points on 5-of-7 shooting from deep, and a Rakim Chaney four-point play cut the lead to 91-87 with 1:16 left. But Southern Miss made its free throws down the stretch, with Igiede icing it at the line.

"And of course, as you mentioned, they had gone to Purdue to win. But our guys rose to the occasion and put together really probably about the best 30 minutes of basketball that we've played all year," Ladner said. "And I don't want to say we played poorly in those other 10 because Valpo had a lot to do with that. That's certainly, I think, a heavy favorite in their league, the MVC [Missouri Valley Conference], which is a great basketball league to win and get to the NCAA Tournament.

"But that was a real high-quality win for us there, and I think that sometimes you have wins, and then sometimes you have credibility wins, and I think that was a good credibility win and should be a great confidence booster for our team."

Southern Miss shot 54.8 percent from the field, went 24-of-30 at the free-throw line and dominated the glass, 42-24, including 14 offensive rebounds that led to a 21-9 edge in second-chance points. The Golden Eagles also won the battle in the paint, 50-40, and got 30 points from their bench.

Four players scored at least 16 points. Taveras and Gaines-Wyatt had 17 apiece, with Taveras going 6-of-8 from the field and adding six rebounds and three steals in 25 minutes despite playing with four fouls. Wallace scored 16 on 6-of-10 shooting with seven rebounds, and Igiede logged 39 minutes and finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

Tulip, who Croak said was sick that morning and during warm-ups but "refused to sit out," chipped in nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep in 11 minutes.

If there's one thing to clean up from Sunday, it's taking care of the basketball. Valpo turned Southern Miss' 14 turnovers into 23 points, which is a big reason a 22-point lead got trimmed to four in the final minutes.

Gaines-Wyatt, Igiede Setting the Tone

Southern Miss guard Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt brings the ball up the court against UT Arlington. | Josh House

Ladner was complimentary of several players during our conversation, singling out how well Gaines-Wyatt, Wallace, Igiede and Taveras have played lately. It's no coincidence that all four landed on the Pensacola Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Gaines-Wyatt, a 6-foot senior guard from Wyandanch, New York, who made stops at Alcorn State and Hampton before arriving in Hattiesburg, took home Tournament MVP honors. He leads the Golden Eagles in scoring at 17.0 points per game and has a team-high 24 assists through eight games, highlighted by a career-high 28 points in the Jackson State comeback.

His shooting numbers (38.1 percent from the field, 28.2 percent from 3-point range) could stand to tick up, but he has an unbelievable knack for getting to the free-throw line and cashing in once he's there. Gaines-Wyatt is shooting 83.6 percent at the stripe this season and went a combined 26-of-32 over the three-game winning streak.

Igiede, a 6-foot-5 redshirt-senior guard from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been as steady as they come. The West Florida transfer, who led the Argonauts in scoring at 15.3 points per game last season, put up 17, 16 and 16 points in the three wins and is averaging 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He also leads the team with nine blocks, which is impressive production for a guard.

Southern Miss shooting guard Anthony Igiede (8) defends during the Golden Eagles' season-opening win over Tougaloo. | Josh House

Taveras, the Sun Belt Preseason Player of the Year, is averaging 12.2 points per game on an efficient 52.8 percent shooting from the field, and he leads Southern Miss in both rebounding (6.1 per game) and steals (19). The one area where he'll want to improve is the free-throw line, where he's shooting just 47.4 percent. Foul trouble has been a factor, too, after he fouled out against Grambling and played with four fouls against Valpo.

Wallace has quietly been one of the most productive players on the roster. The 6-foot-8 senior forward and Little Rock transfer has started just one game, but he's averaging 10.0 points and 5.6 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game while shooting 50 percent from the field. He also scored 21 points off the bench against Jackson State and hit the late free throws that forced overtime. As Wallace continues to get comfortable with his new team, he figures to be a big part of helping Southern Miss reach its ceiling this year.

As a team, Southern Miss is averaging 80.2 points per game while allowing 78.0, and the Golden Eagles hold a plus-4.6 rebounding margin. There are still some areas to work on, including free-throw shooting, but the team is trending in the right direction.

Depth Gets Its First Real Test

Southern Miss shooting guard Elliot Tulip nails another 3 during the Pensacola Invitational at the Pensacola Bay Center. | Southern Miss Athletics

Ladner has felt since early in the summer that this is the deepest roster he's had at Southern Miss. Last week was the first time that theory really got put to the test, and the bench passed with flying colors.

Nobody embodied that more than Tulip. The Meridian native and Southeast Lauderdale product led the Gulf South Conference in 3-point percentage (41.4) at West Alabama last season, and that stroke has followed him home to Mississippi. He scored 34 combined points over the three wins and is now 8-of-16 from beyond the arc on the season while averaging 6.8 points in just 12.3 minutes per game.

Diagne is another one. After appearing in 24 games and averaging 6.8 minutes per contest for the Golden Eagles last season, the big man is 4-of-8 from deep through seven games, and two of those makes came in the biggest moments of the Grambling game.

Then there's Watts. The 6-foot-6 redshirt-sophomore guard, who was one of Southern Miss' few returning players from last season, has been one of the team's best rim protectors, with six blocks in seven games, and it was his two free throws with 0.9 seconds left that kept the Golden Eagles alive long enough for this win streak to begin.

That kind of depth can carry a team through a long conference schedule, and Southern Miss is going to need every bit of it.

All Roads Lead Back to Pensacola

The Southern Miss men's basketball team huddles up before a game. | Dalton Trigg

The Golden Eagles left the Bay Center with a trophy, but Ladner is already thinking about the next time they'll walk into that building.

The 2027 Sun Belt Tournament is set for March 2-8 in Pensacola, and Ladner believes the way his team handled this two-week grind could translate well to tournament play. He also stressed how important it will be to earn a top-four seed this time around.

Under the Sun Belt's current format, the top two seeds receive byes all the way to the semifinals, while the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds start in the quarterfinals. Southern Miss learned the hard way what life looks like further down the bracket. As the No. 8 seed last season, the Golden Eagles would have needed to win five games in five nights to cut down the nets, and they won three before falling to Troy.

If anybody knows what that kind of run takes, it's Ladner. His 2014 Jones College team became the first school in NJCAA Tournament history to win five games in five days on its way to a national championship. He just doesn't want to have to do it that way again.

A look inside Southern Miss basketball's Reed Green Coliseum, whose ceiling was painted black over the summer. | Dalton Trigg, Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI

The good news is that the Golden Eagles are now 10-4 all-time at the Bay Center, including 5-1 there last season. A familiar floor in March never hurts.

Now, though, comes a much-needed week of rest over Thanksgiving. Southern Miss returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 29, when it hosts Grambling in a rematch of last Thursday's double-overtime thriller. Tipoff at Reed Green Coliseum will be at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN+. From there, the Golden Eagles host Tulane on Dec. 2, travel to Oregon State on Dec. 5 and face Ole Miss in Biloxi on Dec. 22.

One hundred wins in, Ladner's goal is the same as it was the day he took the job. And after the week his team just survived, he's got a group that seems to have what it takes to accomplish that goal and won't back down from anything.