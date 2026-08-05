The Greatest USM Football Season of All Time: FINAL FOUR- 1981 vs. 1999

After nearly three months of fan voting, we are finally staring at the end of the Greatest Southern Miss Football Season of All Time tournament, with today's matchup finishing up our Final Four round. In the first matchup of the Final Four, Larry Fedora's No. 1-seeded 2011 Conference USA Champions secured their spot in the final after defeating the 1988 Independence Bowl Champions, 97-16, with 86 percent of the total vote.

Today's matchup features No. 6-seeded 1981 vs. No. 15-seed 1999. Remember, as we close out the tournament, you can make a difference by voting for today's matchup as well as the championship on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook page.

Today's Matchup: #6 1981 Southern Miss Golden Eagles vs. #15 1999 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

#6 - 1981 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Hattiesburg American Advertisement for the 1981 Tangerine Bowl | Hattiesburg American

The 1981 Golden Eagles were a squad of big hitmakers for Southern Miss, and it's no wonder they've made it this far in the tournament. In Round 1, 1981 defeated the 1992 Golden Eagles with of the total vote, as well as another big win in the Sweet Sixteen over the 1996 Conference USA Inaugural Champions with 98 percent of the vote. Previously, in the Elite Eight, the 1981 Golden Eagles were paired with the 1997 Conference USA Champions, and took out 1997 with 75 percent of the total vote. But their path this far is highlighted by their season.

The Golden Eagles played three AP Top 25 opponents, defeating two by a combined 45 points and tying the third 13-13. The Golden Eagles reached the Top Ten of the AP Poll, but a loss to Louisville dropped them. A final loss to Missouri in the Tangerine Bowl dropped the Golden Eagles out of the AP Top 25, yet they remained ranked in the Coaches Poll at No. 19. It was also in this season that junior quarterback Reggie Collier became the first NCAA Division I-A (FBS) quarterback to both rush and pass for 1,000 yards in a single season. At the end of the season, Collier finished 9th in Heisman Trophy voting.

Record: 9-2-1 (Independent)

Lost Tangerine Bowl to Missouri

5 Weeks Ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll (Finished Unranked)

Reached Highest AP Ranking in Program History (#9)

Notable Players: Reggie Collier (QB), Sammy Winder (RB), Louis Lipps (WR)

Notable Wins: vs. #15 Mississippi State (7-6) & @ #20 Florida State (58-14)

#15 1999 Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Oct. 29, 2006; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baltimore Ravens (96) Adalius Thomas looks at the referee during the third quarter of the Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, LA. The Ravens defeated the Saints 35-22. Mandatory Credit: Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports Copyright Matt Stamey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the lowest-seeded team in the Final Four, 1999 has shocked many on its journey thus far. In the opening Round of 32, 1999 took down Thad Vann's 1965 7-2 Southerners with 90 percent of the total vote, followed by an upset of the No. 2-seed 1958 UPI Small College National Champions in the Sweet Sixteen with 63 percent of the total vote. In the Elite Eight, the 1999 Liberty Bowl Champions secured their Final Four spot with yet another close upset against the 1980 Independence Bowl Champions, garnering 62 percent of the overall vote.

This deep run to the Final Four comes due to the successes of the 1999 squad. The Golden Eagles faced four AP Top 25-ranked opponents in 1999, and despite going 1-3 in those games, they still managed to climb extensively in the AP Top 25, and following their claim of the 1999 Conference USA Championship and their defeat of Colorado State in the Liberty Bowl, Southern Miss finished in the AP Poll at No. 14. This is the highest finish in Golden Eagle history.

Record: 9-3 (6-0 CUSA)

Conference USA Champions

Liberty Bowl Champions over Colorado State

8 Weeks Ranked in the AP Top 25 (Finished at #14)

Notable Players: Jeff Kelly (QB), Derrick Nix (RB), Adalius Thomas (DE)

Notable Wins: @ #16 East Carolina (39-22) & vs. Colorado State (23-17)

Which team will move on to the championship to face tournament-favorite 2011? The 1981 team, which, despite some blows, still finished on a high note? Or the 1999 squad that upset their way here but went 1-3 against ranked opponents in the season? It's up to you, the fan. Remember to vote for your favorite between these two on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI Facebook page, and for our team's latest content, check out our homepage. And as always: Southern Miss, To The Top!