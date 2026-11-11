'We'd Celebrate Like the Super Bowl': Southern Miss Chasing Bowl Bid Without Letting It Define Season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – If Southern Miss can find a way to win its final three games of the season, it will go bowling. Lose one more, though, and that goal is no longer a possibility.

Winning three in a row is a tall task for a team that only has that many wins through nine games, but progress has been made along the way, and it's not impossible for the Golden Eagles, led by new starting quarterback John White, to make some noise here at the end of 2026.

That three-game gauntlet starts Saturday in Ruston, Louisiana, against a tough Louisiana Tech team that's yet to lose in Sun Belt play and whose only two losses both came against P4 opponents. You can never truly predict how things will go in the Sun Belt from week to week, but based on team record alone, this one will be the Golden Eagles' toughest remaining challenge on the schedule.

John White (12), Steven Robinson (14), Jeremiah Beck Jr. (88) and Preston Kilgore (88) celebrate Robinson's rushing touchdown that gave Southern Miss a 14-13 lead over James Madison late in the first half of last Thursday's game. | Josh House

As great as it would be for this team of mostly newcomers who've endured so much adversity to get to celebrate their hard work with a bowl appearance, Southern Miss isn't letting that define its season.

Think back to the spring, when first-year head coach Blake Anderson and his staff were piecing together this roster. Many of these guys had never played at this level or even shared a locker room with each other at that point. Watching that group grow into a team that's still playing for something meaningful in mid-November is worth savoring, no matter how the next three Saturdays shake out.

Here's what Anderson, his coordinators and the team's new starting quarterback had to say Monday about the stakes heading into this final stretch of the season.

Anderson: 'We'd Celebrate Like the Super Bowl'

Southern Miss HC Blake Anderson during last Thursday's game against JMU. | Josh House

Anderson could've dodged the bowl-game question, but he didn't. Coming off a loss in which his team let a strong first half slip away, though, he said that how these guys respond to that matters more to him right now than any number on a scoreboard over these last three games.

"It makes you see how they respond to a rough night the other night," Anderson said. "That's the key. We're taking this one step at a time. Yeah, we all know mathematically, we win out, we go to a bowl. And that's great, but this has always been about one day at a time, one opponent at a time, one opportunity at a time. ... We want to capture what that first half looked like, find that consistently, overcome what happened in the second half, learn from it, get better from it, don't do that again, and just respond by going out and playing our best ball."

Anderson definitely wants his guys to experience a bowl game, but he's also refusing to let six wins become the line between success and failure for a team he's watched develop so much since the spring and the fall.

Southern Miss running back Steven Robinson (14) works with running backs coach Isaac Reed during a fall camp practice. | Josh House

"This is a bigger process than this one season, and I've been truthful with them," Anderson said. "... Would it be cool to take this team to a bowl game? Absolutely. Man, we'd celebrate like the Super Bowl. It'd be a huge task and, to me, a huge celebration of what these guys have done. But I don't want to wrap it all up [in that].

"If we don't get bowl eligible, it doesn't mean this team failed. They just got to be their best. Have we grown? Yes. Are we better now than we were at the beginning? Yes. Are we building this thing to have something to carry into next year? Yes. They're doing all that. I don't want to label them success or failure."

As for whether the players are feeling the weight of every Saturday from here on out being essentially an elimination game, Anderson says they all know it, even though it isn't always discussed.

"They're aware. They're kids. They know it takes six to get there," Anderson said. "We don't talk about it a lot, [but] they're aware of it. So we'll see how they handle Saturday. All we can handle is, can we go find a way to beat a really good Louisiana Tech team? We'll worry about that later, if we can."

Cefalo: A Roster Built on Adversity

Southern Miss quarterback John White (12) celebrates with teammates following a quarterback keeper for a touchdown during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against James Madison at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh House

Offensive coordinator Kyle Cefalo believes this group is uniquely wired for moments like the ones ahead over the next three games, largely because of how all the players came together in the first place.

"There's something to be said about that. I feel like we talked about it with this group," Cefalo said. "These kids are used to adversity. I think that's very evident, just the way we all got here, how quickly everything was formed, and they're used to things not always going their way."

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

According to Cefalo, Southern Miss receiver Kaden Saunders' story is a prime example of that, but it's far from the only one like it in that locker room.

Southern Miss junior wide receiver Kaden Saunders (7) hauls in a pass over James Madison sophomore cornerback DJ Kelly (6) during the Golden Eagles’ matchup against the Dukes at Renasant Stadium in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Josh House

"So we're used to those things, and everyone has a different story that brought them here," Cefalo said. "A lot of it has to do with adversity and having your back up against the wall. ... So I think we know what's on the line, but at the end of the day, I'll be the broken record of a football coach: We just got to execute to the best of our ability."

After seeing a great defense last week, Cefalo knows another one is waiting in Ruston. His top priority is cleaning up the costly mistakes that have stalled drives and killed momentum, with the goal of letting his players simply go play.

"We'll get back out there tomorrow and put a good plan in and let these kids go enjoy playing in a huge game," Cefalo said. "They're all huge games from here on out."

Bolden: 'It's Backs Against the Wall All the Time'

Southern Miss defensive end Jameer Lewis signals for foruth down during the Golden Eagles' game against JMU last Thursday. | Josh House

Defensive coordinator Joe Bolden admitted bowl eligibility is a bit of a new conversation for him, but he understands exactly what it means in Hattiesburg.

"Bowl eligibility is a thing that I've always been fascinated with, because a lot of the places I've been, bowl eligibility wasn't really talked about," Bolden said. "But to me, it's a huge piece of what these guys work towards, and it's a huge piece for this university, these guys, this football team, this administration [and] this coaching staff. But you can only have that conversation when you get to six wins, right?"

And in true Bolden fashion, the mindset he's instilling in his defense doesn't change just because the stakes have.

Southern Miss DC Joe Bolden celebrates a big defensive stop during the Golden Eagles' win at ULM. | Josh House

"To me, if it ain't fourth-and-1 and fourth-and-inches every day when you walk in this building, when you're going to play defense, then you have the wrong mindset," Bolden said. "... I think if you start looking at the whole picture, it skews where you're at and what you need to do right where your feet are. So the emphasis for our guys is to go out and have great meetings today, go out tomorrow and have a great Tuesday practice, and get ready to roll to kick some rear end on Saturday. To me, it's backs against the wall all the time. You're in a corner, and you can go down swinging, or you can go down not by your doing."

Those are fitting words from the coach who promised a "fast, physical, violent" defense when he arrived. Although the consistency hasn't always been there this season, there have definitely been signs of progress for a defense that has at times struggled with a lack of size up front.

There's no better time than the present to dial up the consistency a notch or two as the Golden Eagles look to finish 2026 on a high note.

White: 'I Think We're in a Good Spot Now'

Southern Miss QB John White throws a pass vs. JMU. | Josh House

White acknowledged how meaningful a three-game run to bowl eligibility would be, especially given where this team started.

"I think it would be a huge accomplishment for us to win these next three and get to a bowl game, really with how we started," White said. "We had a few injuries here and there and had a lot of adversity. It took us a while to get things going.

"But I think we're in a good spot now, and [we're] really not trying to worry about the next three, just trying to worry about Louisiana Tech and what we can do this week to get better."

Southern Miss CBs Champ Lewis (1) and Kobi Albert (22) converge to take down ULM's quarterback. | Josh House

Three wins would send this group to a bowl game and give Anderson the excuse to "celebrate like it's the Super Bowl." Anything short of that, though, won't erase the growth that's already taken place since the spring. In fact, that progress should carry over and build some momentum going into 2027, especially if Southern Miss can retain some of its key young core pieces.

Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech kick off at 4 p.m. CT Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN+. We'll have more football coverage at Southern Miss Golden Eagles On SI this week as the team continues to prepare for its first "elimination game."