Aziz Olajuwon to Stanford: Here’s Why the 2026 Class Could Shock the ACC
This past weekend, Stanford basketball made an elite move that changed the future of Cardinal basketball. They have officially received a commitment from four star recruit, Aziz Olajuwon.
Olajuwon is a notable addition for many reasons. First, Stanford’s overall recruiting recently has been incredible, and shows shades of early 2020’s recruiting. Second, Aziz’s father, Hakeem, is an NBA Hall of Famer and legend of the sport. The combination of a great player and a legend that can help the Cardinal improve is the best case scenario for the future of Stanford basketball.
It was a great move, but became old news quickly, as Stanford received another four-star commitment, this time from wing Elias Obenyah. A Northern California local from Salesian College in Richmond, he becomes the third four star in the class, joining Olajuwon and Isaiah Rogers.
Olajuwon and Obenyah now become the second and third recruits of Stanford’s 2026 class, along with Rogers. Originally, there would have been four players, but Myles Jones attended campus early.
With the four-star three-headed monster that Stanford is bringing in, 247 Sports ranks the Cardinal recruiting class No. 3 in college basketball at this point in time.
Stanford now has three top 150 players (247 Sports), to go along with a strong core. Obenyah is ranked as the 134th best player in the nation, the 22nd best combo guard, and 16th best player in the state.
Rogers is the 103rd best player in America, ranked as the 11th best player in California, and the 10th best point guard in the country.
Olajuwon is ranked as the 61st best player in the nation, as well as the 24th best small forward and the 10th best player in the state of Florida. He is the 10th best recruit in Stanford history.
This Stanford recruiting class is incredible, so how could this positively or negatively impact the future of Cardinal basketball on The Farm, and under head coach Kyle Smith specifically?
This season, Stanford has a mix of expectations. Many expect Kyle Smith to continue to roll with his new look, but deeper roster. However, others argue that without top scorers, and an underwhelming transfer portal, Stanford has work to do. Regardless, Stanford has tons of potential, and tons of youth as well. Kyle Smith will be able to mold this roster.
After the 25-26 season when the new recruiting class comes in, Stanford basketball’s rebuild may no longer be one, but a very solid program with not just March Madness hopes, but expectations for reaching the tournament.
This recruiting class is certainly one to build a program around, bringing Stanford back to the program they once were, and have been striving to return to every single day.
Stanford basketball absolutely needed commitment. It isn’t just a player, or a big name, but it shows purpose, hard work towards recruiting, and dedication to bring in the best players possible. Under Kyle Smith, Stanford is in good hands, and has potential to have some of the best years the Cardinal have ever had on The Farm.
The ACC should be on high alert.