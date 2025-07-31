Stanford MBB Lands Commitment From Four Star Guard
Stanford men's basketball has just picked up another elite recruit. On July 31st, four star point guard Isaiah Rogers officially committed to the Cardinal. He is in the class of ‘26, meaning he will join the program for the 2026-27 season.
Per 247 Sports’ Composite rankings, Rogers is the 69th best player in America. He is also the sixth best player in California, and the sixth best point guard in the country. That makes him Stanford’s best commitment since Andrej Stojakovic back in 2023.
As a junior at Centennial High School, Rogers led the Huskies to a 17-18 record, despite a very tough schedule, including multiple big wins over St. Augustine. The year prior, Centennial went 21-14 and was the five seed in the CIF State Division I bracket.
On the AAU circuit, he plays in Puma’s Pro16 circuit, where he has been cooking all summer.
Three years into his high school basketball career, Rogers had 19 offers, including TCU, San Diego State, UCSD, High Point and Stanford. He chose the Cardinal, likely due to the fact that it is close to home, as well as its academic rigor and coaching prestige.
This is a massive get for Kyle Smith and Stanford. Similar to former players that Smith has recruited, Rogers is a true point guard, but can play as a combo guard if needed. The flashiest part of his game is his tight handle that gets him out of tough situations, but also helps him create when needed. He is a strong three level scorer, with an incredible midrange as well as three point shot. He can also drive when needed and makes tough plays around the rim.
He will surely play well alongside Ebuka Okorie, who is Stanford’s other guard of the future. Okorie also plays as a point guard, but can take on a combo guard role, similar to Rogers. Although Okorie can shoot, the best part of his game is his ability to drive and be efficient at the rim. The duo of Okorie and Rogers will be a backcourt heaven for Stanford fans, especially when it comes to scoring the basketball at all three levels.
Kyle Smith has been cooking recently, and is continuing to upgrade Stanford’s basketball program in their search to fit into the ACC as well as make their first March Madness in 12 years. Recruits like Rogers should make Cardinal fans ecstatic, as clearly Stanford is going in the right direction under Kyle Smith’s rule.