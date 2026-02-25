Can Stanford Snap Out of Their Funk Against Pitt?

In the midst of a brutal, season-ending losing streak where they lost seven of nine, Stanford is coming close in a number of games, but just not coming out on top. The Cardinal have blown leads that led to losses, been dominated (more losses), or a mixture of both.

All they currently need is a win late in the season. Lucky for them, they have a perfect matchup coming to town, as Stanford welcomes Pitt to Palo Alto on Wednesday, where the two will battle late in the season for another win on their ACC resumé. The Cardinal are currently 16-12 overall and 6-9 in ACC play, with big wins over North Carolina, Louisville, and St. Louis.

The Panthers are having one of their worst seasons in recent history, currently at 10-17 overall and 3-10 in conference play. Their biggest win comes over Wake Forest, and a recent win over Notre Dame helps Pitt gain momentum going into tonight's contest. Stanford has dropped their matchups to both Wake Forest (68-63) and Notre Dame (47-40) this season.

Get to know the Panthers

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Pitt, although having no standout star, is led by four solid players. Brandin Cummings is a young dynamic guard that leads them in scoring. However, he’s out for the rest of the season with an injury and won’t play against the Cardinal. That means their current top player is senior forward Cameron Corhen, who is a consistent big man.

He has averaged 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds, both of which lead the team when Cummings is out. Barry Dunning Jr., a senior guard, is putting up 11.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Finally, Roman Siulepa scores 10.7 for the Panthers.

Overall, they have an abundance of scorers, but also a good mix of size, and a lot of players that rebound the ball well. Pitt also plays just an eight man rotation, meaning Stanford’s depth could match up against them well.

How Stanford matches up

Feb 7, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) dribbles as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) defends during the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

While Pitt doesn't have a "star" they do get scoring from a number of players on the roster, which is a point in their favor over the Cardinal. With Chisom Okpara and his 13.9 points per game out for the year, the Cardinal have Ebuka Okorie, averaging 22.3 per game, and then Benny Gealer's 10.6 PPG as the only two players on the roster averaging double figures this season.

Outside of Okorie, shooters Benny Gealer and Jeremy Dent-Smith both have been much bigger players for the Cardinal since Okpara went down, and each game it feels like one of the two goes off to help support Okorie's offense.

A late emergence from big-man Aidan Cammann has been huge for the Cardinal as well. He averages 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, but over his last five he's averaging 12.6 points per game and six boards.

We are going to pick the Cardinal in this one. While Pitt is a decent team, they are clearly not at a similar level to Stanford when the Cardinal are playing well. Just a few weeks ago, the Cardinal played Georgia Tech, a team similar to Pitt in terms of level of play, and Stanford won by 23, even in the midst of their losing streak.

To win this one, it’s going to take a mixture of shooting, defense, and a tough rebounding battle on Wednesday night, and this will certainly a grueling ACC battle that will show how good each team truly is. Stanford is the favorite, but Pitt has some fight.