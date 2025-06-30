EA Sports Announces New College Basketball Video Game
College basketball video games are back! It has now been 15 years since the last college basketball video game, but we are now officially getting it back, per the EA Sports twitter page.
This all started a few years ago, when the NCAA announced name, image, and likeness, or NIL. It was a perfect way for college athletes to get paid through sponsorships, endorsements, and other business opportunities. Fans immediately started to speculate that it could end up becoming the start of a return of college sports video games.
In July of 2024, the first game was released: College Football 25. It was a huge success in terms of sales, finishing as the No. 2 selling video game of the year. This was on top of it being a monumental moment for college sports fans, who were able to play as their favorite college stars for the first time.
College basketball fans made an argument that basketball should have a place as well. However, it doesn’t have exactly the same interest as college football, which made the possibilities lower.
But on June 30, 2025, EA Sports decided that they will release a new college basketball video game. It will certainly take time, with the reported timeline scheduling the game for a release in 2028. That means the title will likely be called “College Basketball 29.” By that point, Stanford could be firmly in the National Championship picture.
This is a massive moment for college basketball, especially Cardinal fans. With some tough and long rebuilding years, Stanford fans will be eager to rebuild Stanford’s roster. Most current players may not still be on the roster, but most likely one or two will be.
Back in College Basketball 2k ‘05, a Stanford player graced the cover. Josh Childress, a star guard, was a key player to the Cardinal’s success under Mike Montgomery. Stanford basketball’s socials recently made posts, showcasing the ‘05 cover with Childress and a ‘25 cover with Stanford’s recent star Maxime Raynaud. Although he will never have the opportunity to be in the game, Stanford could develop a star that one day may be.
One question that has yet to be answered is whether or not the women's programs will also be included in the game. Women's basketball in particular is on the rise, and the WNBA announced on Monday that they would be expanding even further, with franchises in Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Detroit joining the already active Golden State Valkyries and the soon-to-come Toronto Tempo.
If women's basketball is featured in the game, then incoming freshman Hailee Swain could be on the short list for players to be on the cover. She's a five-star prospect that figures to be a big piece of the program for the next four years.
Overall, this is an amazing moment for college basketball. Witnessing the history of new college sporting events is a huge deal, and EA Sports will truly enhance the video game experience, similar to College Football 25.